Holiday movie showings
SUTTONS BAY — The Bay Community Theatre shows family-friendly holiday movies in December. Showtime is 6 p.m. Seats are $1 at thebaytheatre.com.
Upcoming screenings:
- “It’s A Wonderful Life” Dec. 5
- “Elf” Dec. 6
- “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Dec. 7
- “A Christmas Story” Dec. 8
Grief program
INTERLOCHEN — “Grief and the Holidays: Remembering Our Loved Ones” goes from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a photograph to share, if desired.
This is part of the library’s Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life series. Funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Holiday program
LANSING — LAFCU presents its Listen and Learn program at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 via livestream. Families are invited for stories with Santa, a candy cane-making demonstration and a look at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare.
Register at LAFCU.com/read.
Book events
EMPIRE — Mae Keller gives a presentation at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Glen Lake Library. She also speaks at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Traverse Area District Library.
She, with Kay Bond and Andrew White, recently published “The Farrants of Glen Haven and Empire: A Story Restored.”
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart sessions go from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays in December at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring supplies for drawing, jewelry making, coloring or another creative pursuit.
Stroke club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts its holiday celebration from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 via teleconference.
Register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub or call 231-935-6380.
Festival of Wreaths
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts hosts the Festival of Wreaths online auction through 6 p.m. Dec. 8.
Area artists made 24 holiday-themed wreaths for this fundraiser.
Bidding starts at $20. laca.betterworld.org/auctions/2021-laca-festival-wreaths
Reading discussion
INTERLOCHEN — A book club discusses its 2022 reading list at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at Interlochen Public Library.
Bring ideas and a dish to share.
Senior Center eventTRAVERSE CITY — A gathering in support of a new senior center building starts at noon Dec. 9 outside the Grand Traverse County Senior Center on Front Street.
Card games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays at Interlochen Public Library. More details: 231-276-6767.
Vaccine clinic
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 hosts a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Grayling High School.
The seasonal flu vaccine costs $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free shots are $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license.
Holiday Open HouseGLEN ARBOR — The Holiday Open House goes from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. The 2021 Small Works Holiday Exhibition features works by 19 artists. Pieces are sold for $150 or less.
Guests may also see the decorated trees along the center’s driveway and yard. Trees remain lit through New Year’s Day. The Leelanau School students perform holiday music, and kids may create artwork for Santa.
Michigan author presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series closes its fall season with Angeline Boulley at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at City Opera House. Boulley presents her debut novel “Firekeeper’s Daughter.”
Virtual tickets are available at the NWS website; in-person seats are at cityoperahouse.org. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required at the opera house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.