Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events in December.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom. No meeting Dec. 26. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Virtual Technology Sessions start at noon Wednesdays via Zoom. Topics include Amazon (Dec. 14), Google Maps (Dec. 21) and Games (Dec. 28). The SPIRIT Club exercise class begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Technology Day Workshop is Dec. 8. Discussion topics include flights and gift shopping. disabilitynetwork.org/events
Weekly kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum hosts programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kids Craft Lab features snowflake making at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5 or 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Storytime Adventures includes “That’s Not My Snowman” and “That’s Not My Reindeer” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 9.
Museum admission is $8 per person at glcm.org.
Paintings displayed
ALDEN — View oil paintings by Paula Cordes through Dec. 6 at Alden District Library.
Help with technology
ELK RAPIDS — Community members may receive technology help from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays or 1-3 p.m. Thursdays at Elk Rapids District Library. Questions: 231-264-9979.
Preschool activities
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Songs and a craft are also included.
Grass River conversation
BELLAIRE — A community conversation begins at 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Grass River Natural Area.
Discuss the health and future of Grass River. This event is a partnership between Grass River Natural Area, Inc. and Three Lakes Association. Register through grassriver.org.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Wednesday Evening Book Club discusses “Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill” at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at Interlochen Public Library. The book is written by Sonia Purnell.
Kid time
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts kids’ activities each week. Ages 2-4 can attend Tot Time at 10 a.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 29. Babies can enjoy play, music and books at 10 a.m. Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30.
‘The SpongeBob Musical’
TRAVERSE CITY — “The SpongeBob Musical” continues at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 Old Town Playhouse.
Box office: 231-947-2210; tickets@oldtownplayhouse.com.
Call for toys
TRAVERSE CITY — Fox for Tots Christmas Toy Drive runs through Dec. 17.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at Fox Grand Traverse, 3464 N. U.S. 31 South. The company plans to match up to $7,500 in donations made via fgtford.com.
TCAPS receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently provided $14,000 to Traverse City Area Public Schools.
The donation will support the 2022-23 TCAPS Learning, Enrichment and Athletics Program (LEAP), dry erase markers for elementary students and teachers and the new digital scoreboard at Thirlby Field.
Local parent recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay, 5toONE and United Way of Northwest Michigan announced Dana Tuller as the winner of the 2022 Celena Barnes Family Leadership Award.
Tuller is a local parent who served as representative for groups and projects with 5toONE.
Holiday party
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women will hold a holiday party and silent auction Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Janus Room at Dennos Museum. Proceeds go to scholarships for local women.
Guests welcome.
