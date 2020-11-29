Relaxation series
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension presents the “Up Relax” daytime series at noon Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 via Zoom. Sessions cover recognizing anger, seeing another person’s perspective, listening, accepting others’ anger and focusing on the present. More details: abram@msu.edu.
Sleeping Bear merchandise
GLEN ARBOR — Preserve Historic Sleeping Bear offers merchandise featuring the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore 50th anniversary logo. A variety of colors and styles are available until Dec. 1. More items are expected in the winter. Visit phsb.org to learn more about the fundraiser.
Call for artists
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts seeks artists for the inaugural Festival of Wreaths. Wreaths are displayed and sold in a silent auction from Dec. 4-12 in the performance hall gallery. Artists can pick up a 14-inch foam wreath form or use their own supplies. Bring creations to the center by Dec. 1. Buyers can place last-minute bids during the Dec. 12 reception. Register online or call 231-845-2787.
Virtual Baby Fair
CADILLAC — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers a free Virtual Baby Fair from 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 2 or 9-10:15 a.m. Dec. 12. New and expecting parents can obtain resources and ask questions about health and safety issues. Participants can choose a session at surveymonkey.com/r/F7JGGCS.
Enrichment events
TRAVERSE CITY — Eastern Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization presents a virtual enrichment series for area students and families. These free events are available through Zoom and the PTO Facebook page.
Events:
- Trivia and Game Night for preschool through second graders at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3 and third through fifth graders Dec. 4
- Survivor Series Part One at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 (prerecorded)
‘Solitary’ author speaks
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series continues its fall virtual season with Albert Woodfox at 7 p.m. Dec. 3. He presents his memoir “Solitary,” which tells of his decades in prison for a crime he did not commit. Purchase the text from Horizon Books or Brilliant Books.
Paper Angels campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services hosts its 15th annual Paper Angels to ensure kids have gifts to open for Christmas. Drop items off from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4 or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Find wish lists at cfsnwmi.org or call 231-946-8975 to learn more.
Toy collection
ELK RAPIDS — The local Edward Jones office collects items for Toys for Tots until Dec. 15. Donate new, unwrapped toys and games for babies through teenagers in Antrim County. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Other drop-off sites include Bill Marsh, Fox Motors and both TBA Credit Union branches in Traverse City.
Communication course
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers the “Communication through Conflict during COVID-19” course for Michigan businesses, municipalities, community groups and organizations. The course include conflict resolution training that follows the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders relating to social distancing and mask wearing. Cost is $20 for individuals and $10 per person for groups of five or more. Registration: canr.msu.edu/conflict. Contact: lgardner@msu.edu.
Virtual orientations
BATTLE CREEK — Michigan Youth Challenge Academy hosts virtual informational orientations for young adults and their parents. This free, residential education program is for ages 16-18. Youth may earn a high school diploma, GED or recover credits over the 22-week residential phase. They also engage in leadership, teamwork, physical fitness, employment and civic responsibility. MYCA is a program of the National Guard, but military service is not required. The next cycle begins Jan. 17. RSVP by calling 517-898-2856 or 517-256-6682. www.michigan.gov/myca.
