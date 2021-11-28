Toy Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — A Toy Drive runs through the end of November at Menards. New, unwrapped toys go to a local organization. The drop box is near the exit door.
Holiday programs
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library presents the Holiday Mitten Tree Nov. 29 through Dec. 31. Donate new or handmade mittens, gloves, scarves and hats during regular library hours.
The Friends host the Holiday Book Sale during this time. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Pottery display
ALDEN — David Peterson’s pottery is displayed through Nov. 29 at Alden District Library. Visitors may also view the artist’s collection of pieces from Otis Pottery, Judith Duff Pottery and Three Rivers Pottery.
‘Cinderella’ auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can audition for the musical “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30 at Old Town Playhouse.
Roles are available for adults and youth ages 10-14. Participants should sing 16 bars of any song and bring sheet music. They are also asked to learn a short dance. Performances are Feb. 17 through March 19.
Upper Peninsula lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Kath Usitalo gives a virtual presentation on the Upper Peninsula at noon Nov. 30. This is part of the Historical Society of Michigan’s History Hounds Lecture Series. Register at hsmichigan.org.
Author talk
BELLAIRE — Author Mary Doria Russell presents her book “The Women of Copper Country” at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at Bellaire Public Library. Sign up at bellairelibrary.org.
Parkway meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT hosts a virtual public meeting from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30 via Microsoft Teams and at the local Transportation Service Center.
Discuss plans to rebuild a portion of U.S.31/M-72/M-37 (Grandview Parkway) from South Garfield Avenue to Division Street in 2023.
Join without internet by calling 616-512-3275. The conference ID is 852 521 379.
New pastor
TRAVERSE CITY — The Presbyterian Church of Traverse City recently named Jordan Starkenburg as its new associate pastor of congregational care. Starkenburg attended Western Theological Seminary and served at a church in Holland before coming to Traverse City.
The church hosts services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 701 Westminster Rd. TCPresby.org
Virtual forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the “Celebrating Leelanau Women in Business” forum at noon Dec. 1 via Zoom.
Panelists: Jody Dotson Hayden, from Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate in Empire; Mandy Moseler, of Northern Latitude Distillery in Lake Leelanau; and Melissa Kelenske, from Wool and Honey in Cedar.
Register via https://bit.ly/3DqhPjg.
Youth contest
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy hosts a youth drawing contest through Dec. 1. Kindergarten through sixth grade students may enter.
Winners receive four tickets to the 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 or 11 performance of “The Nutcracker.” They also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the production.
Download the coloring page at interlochen.org/stories/nutcracker-youth-drawing-contest.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers peer support events via Zoom in December.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via the Zoom application. Adult Peer Advocacy Group meets at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and Youth Peer Advocacy Group gathers virtually at 4 p.m. Dec. 2, 16 and 30.
Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. Spirit Club hosts events Wednesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. The free program features instructor-led exercise.
Parent Network group meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Families can learn about educational and healthcare resources for youth or adults with disabilities.
