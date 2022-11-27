Giving Tuesday fundraiser
MT. PLEASANT — WCMU Public Media hosts a Giving Tuesday program on Nov. 29.
Listeners to the radio station can nominate and vote for an area nonprofit. Three winning organizations will receive airtime to discuss their work.
Each dollar donated on Giving Tuesday is counted as a vote for the listeners’ favorite nonprofit. A listener can mention the organization they’d like to recognize in the comments with their WCMU donation.
Call 800-999-5656 or visit WCMU.org/GivingTuesday on Nov. 29 to make a donation.
Canvassers discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents “Who are Canvassers and What Do They Do?” from 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Traverse Area District Library.
Learn about the role of canvassers in the election process. lwvgta.org
Foster parents awarded
KALKASKA — The Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to foster parents Steven and Rhonda Wurtz, of Kalkaska, during the Michigan Supreme Court Adoption Day ceremony.
The couple has fostered more than 300 kids, including hosting foreign exchange students.
Grants to charities
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Country Club provided $60,000 in grants to several local children’s charities. The funds were collected by club members during the Eagles for Children program.
These organizations received awards: Great Lakes Children’s Museum, $4,000; Kids On The Go, $4,500; Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation, $5,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, $6,000; Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, $6,000; Traverse City Symphony Orchestra, $4,500; Boots for Kids, $7,500; Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, $5,000; Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, $4,000; The Rock of Kingsley, $6,000 and Michael’s Place, $7,500.
Society awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter awarded 10 grants to area educators for the 2022-23 school year.
The $300 Marie Grassa Teacher to Teacher Grant went to Lindsey Collins at Traverse City West Senior High School. She aims to purchase calculators.
The $300 Geraldine Pagel Grant in Aid went to Patty Aprea at Blair Elementary for new library books, LeAnne Colvin at Bellaire Middle School for chemistry lab supplies, Beth Hines at Montessori at Glenn Loomis for math materials, Sara Papineau at Buckley High School for speakers, Katie Payne at Traverse Heights Elementary for art supplies, Sara Ruch at Silver Lake Elementary for classroom library books, Tiffany Smith at Kingsley Middle School to start a sustainable science class and Ashley Suttmann at Leland Elementary for sensory tools.
Additionally, the Village Market Grant goes to Alyssa Rogers, from Cherryland Middle School in Kalkaska, to attend the Michigan Reading Association Conference.
