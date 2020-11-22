Donation drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging opened its Baskets of Bounty Holiday Donation Drive for area seniors. Food is not accepted this year.
The COA collects paper towels, bandages, puzzle books, laundry supplies, pet treats, monetary donations and more.
The COA office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 520 W. Front St. Donations are accepted until Nov. 25.
Scholarship fundraiser
CEDAR — Ed and Irene Fleis Education Fund hosts the fundraiser “Thanks for Giving” at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 through Zoom.
The online event replaces the in-person annual golf and dinner/dance benefits that were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It includes music, student testimonials and silent auctions. Register at fleiseducationfund.com before Nov. 25.
Library book sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of the Traverse Area District Library accepts online orders for the holiday book sale until 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Mailed orders must be received by Nov. 30. Curbside pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.
Cost is $5 per bag of 10 items. Questions: friends@tadl.org.
Banished word submissions
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University accepts submissions for its 2021
List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-use, Over-use and General Uselessness.
Nominate a word for consideration at lssu.edu/traditions/banishedwords.
The deadline is 8 a.m. Nov. 30. Winners are announced at the end of December.
Historic house in magazine
TRAVERSE CITY — Peter Dougherty House is featured in the winter 2020 edition of the Primitive Quilts and Projects magazine.
Art Direct Sandra Salamony and Photographer Michael Poehlman are Traverse City residents, but the magazine is distributed nationally.
The 1842 clapboard home is located on Old Mission Peninsula. Take a virtual tour of the house at doughertyoldmissionhouse.com.
Blanket donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru recently donated 80 blankets to Goodwill Northern Michigan as part of the “Subaru Loves to Care” program.
Blankets are for residents of Goodwill Inn Emergency Homeless Shelter.
Past donations went to Cowell Family Cancer Center.
Give-Back Program
TRAVERSE CITY — Black Candle Tattoo Co. recently started the Give-Back Program.
Once a month they will select someone to receive up to $150 of tattoo credit.
Qualifying categories include public safety, education, medicine, military, parenting and low income.
Each category includes a broad range of occupations or living situations. Apply and learn more at https://blackcandletattoo.com/giveback.
Homebuyer workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency offers Virtual Homebuyer Education courses. Learn how to identify scams, improve credit scores and how to buy a home. People can take the class in one or two parts. Registration: nmcaa.net.
Fall grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently announced the fall grant recipients. The organization contributed $434,000 to six nonprofits. The Assets for Thriving Communities award goes to Hospice of Michigan, $40,000 for NorthStar Navigation and palliative care; Human Nature School, $44,000 toward construction of a timber frame barn in Leelanau County; and Traverse Symphony Orchestra, $25,000 for community engagement expansion. The Sys Change Accelerator grant supports Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness, $125,000 for the Homeless Youth Initiative; SEEDS, $75,000 toward the Organic Diversion Systems Accelerator; and Housing North, $125,000 to continue supporting area housing.
Hockey game beneficiary selected
TRAVERSE CITY — The Guns N’ Hoses board recently chose Jennifer Johnson, of Traverse City, to benefit from the Feb. 27 hockey game at Centre Ice Arena. Johnson, 46, teaches at Westwoods Elementary School. She was diagnosed with non-HPV cervical cancer in 2016 and it returned in May 2020. More information: gtgunsnhoses.com.
