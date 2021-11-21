Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab starts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Make a turkey tail fan using scrap paper. Storytime Adventures features the tale “I’m A Turkey” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and 26. Sign up at glcm.org.
Playgroups return
GREILICKVILLE — 5toONE and NMCAA Early Head Start offer playgroup gatherings from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Parents may bring kids ages 5 and younger. Developmental activities and a snack are included. Register at bit.ly/PlayGLCM.
Thanksgiving feast
TRAVERSE CITY — The Kitchen offers its Thanksgiving feast for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 25. A six-person meal is $159.95 and includes roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Single meals and side dishes are also available.
Call 231-947-8646 to preorder.
Banished word suggestions
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University accepts submissions for its 2022 Banished Words List. The 2021 list included “COVID-19,” “Karen” and sus.”
The deadline is 8 a.m. Nov. 30. Winners are announced at the end of December.
Nominate a word or phrase for consideration at lssu.edu/banishedwords.
Michigan author releases novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City author Thomas L. Clark recently released his first Michigan-based novel “The Preacher’s Obsession.” The story is set in the fictional town of Slippery Flats and follows three Homeland Security agents who attempt to stop a preacher from a planned Labor Day attack. The e-book is $4.99 on Amazon.com.
Library receives grant
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library is one of 100 small and rural libraries selected for funding in the third round of the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative.
The northern Michigan facility aims to use the grant to sponsor Bellaire Reads in May and June 2022. BPL will purchase books that Bellaire Reads participants can obtain for free.
Play for Paws
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions hosts the Play for Paws event through Dec. 15. The arcade collects donations for Cherryland Humane Society. Accepted items include dry and canned dog and cat food, peanut butter, pet beds, cleaning products, toys and more. Call 231-946-5116.
Magazine entries
PETOSKEY — Walloon Writers Review seeks entries for its seventh edition. The literary magazine accepts short stories, poetry, essays and creative writings as well as nature photography. Submissions are due Dec. 15 at walloonwriters.com.
Poetry submissions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library accepts submissions for Poets’ Night Out until Jan. 25. Northern Michigan writers may submit up to three pieces.
Entry fee is $10 for individuals, $5 for students and seniors.
Selected poems appear in the PNO Chapbook.
Drop off submissions at the library or mail TADL at 610 Woodmere Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-932-8502.
Call for donations
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Woman’s Club needs donated jewelry to sell at the Glen Lake Woman’s Club Art Fair in July. Sale proceeds provide college scholarships for graduating seniors from Glen Lake Community School who are attending Northwestern Michigan College.
Contact glwcjewelry@gmail.com to set up a drop-off time and location. A donation letter is provided on request.
