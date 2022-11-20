Battle of the Books meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts an informational session on Battle of the Books at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 via Zoom.
Team and coaches can register starting at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at battleofthebooksgt.com.
Weekly kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students.
This week’s activities:
- Kid’s Craft Lab — Make an Ojibwe bag at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21
- Storytime Adventures — Hear the story “I’m A Turkey” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 25
Wreath display, auction
LUDINGTON — The Festival of Wreaths is set from Nov. 25 through Dec. 11 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
People can bid online for $20 per wreath starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 25. Pick up items Dec. 13-17 or pay $15 for shipping. This exhibition and auction is a fundraiser for the arts center.
Festival of Trees
BENZONIA — Habitat for Humanity Benzie County’s Festival of Trees goes from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 25, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 and noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Benzie Area Historical Museum.
View decorated wreaths and trees for the holiday season. All items are available to purchase through an online auction.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale.
Select books online and then pay and pickup at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
Order at librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
‘Bear Me in Mind’ published
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula resident Dawn Chalker’s novel “Bear Me in Mind” was recently published.
The book is set in northern Michigan and is available in paperback or e-book form from area bookstores and Amazon.com.
Gifts for kids
BELLAIRE — Health Department of Northwest Michigan hosts a Toys for Tots collection through noon Nov. 30 at its Bellaire, Charlevoix, Harbor Springs and Gaylord locations.
Drop off unwrapped items for area children. Kids ages 10 and older can use body wash and lotions, hair dryers, Legos, personal hygiene kits and 26-inch bikes.
Epilepsy foundation fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — West Senior High School student Anna Beers recently launched a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.
Beers experienced two seizures over the summer. Her fundraiser occurs during Epilepsy Awareness Month. Donations are accepted at https://bit.ly/3NT52fd until the end of November.
Toy collection
ELK RAPIDS — Edward Jones hosts its Toys for Tots collection through Dec. 16. Drop off items at 100 River St., Unit 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
All toys stay in Antrim County. More details: 231-264-9433.
