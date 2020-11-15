Grants available through group
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women offers an educational grant of up to $600 to women living or working in Antrim County.
Funds can go toward tuition, job-related educational programs or enhancing employment skills.
The award is not available to recent high school graduates. Applications are due Nov. 15. Call 231-350-0462 or email lschmidtsh@gmail.com to request information.
Military scholarship program available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America offers $500 and $1,000 academic scholarships.
High school students are eligible if their grandparent or parent is an active duty or retired member of the seven uniformed services, the National Guard or Reserves or is an active MOAA member.
Returning veterans who are enrolled in an academic degree program may also apply.
The deadline is Nov. 18. Contact: 231-421-5322; nwmchpt@gmail.com.
Inclusion forum on Zoom
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts the “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” forum at noon Nov. 18 via Zoom.
Northern Michigan 3E discusses racial justice and talking to children about racism.
Northwest Michigan United for Racial Equity aims to raise awareness about racism and implicit bias.
Email lwvleelanau@gmail.com for the meeting ID.
Safe Routes to School meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte invites community members to a virtual Safe Routes to School meeting at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Learn about plans in East Bay Township, including the results of surveys, walk and bike audits and the Three Mile trail open house.
Registration: ckarner@eastbaytwp.org.
Library services in Elk Rapids
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library accepts 15-minute appointments and continues curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
STEM kits and internet are available. Contact: 231-264-9979.
Library offers matching grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Friends of Traverse Area District Library recently offered a $3,000 matching grant for the Committee to Record the Story of Traverse Area Libraries (CRSTAL).
The group must collect the same amount to receive the grant. Funds would support a book about the history of Traverse area libraries, scheduled for publication next year.
People can write checks to United Way of Northwest Michigan and mail the Library History Project at P.O. Box 6835 in Traverse City, MI 49696.
Donate online at uwnwmi.org/crstal.
Healthcare book is published
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Healer’s Burden: Stories and Poems of Professional Grief” was recently published by the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
It is edited by Michael’s Place Program Director Melissa Fournier and University of Illinois College of Medicine Clinical Associate Gina Pribaz.
Visit healersburden.com for more information.
Volunteer opportunities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army seeks volunteers to assist during the holiday season.
Individuals and families can host a Red Kettle at their church or organization or collect donations virtually.
Volunteers can also host food, hygiene or gift drives.
Mail donations to P.O. Box 5228 in Traverse City, MI 49696.
Interested bell ringers can call 231-946-4644 to sign up.
Paper Angels campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services hosts its 15th annual Paper Angels to ensure kids have gifts to open for Christmas.
Drop items off from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4 or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5-6.
Find wish lists at cfsnwmi.org or call 231-946-8975 to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.