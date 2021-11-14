Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Sign up at glcm.org. Kid’s Craft Lab begins at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Create corn husk door décor. Storytime Adventures features “Turkeys at the Lighthouse” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 19.
Veterans forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a forum from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 via Zoom. Retired U.S. Army major general Jerry Cannon presents “Finding Peace After War: How Warriors Transition.” The program can be viewed on Channel 189 with Spectrum TV or at https://bit.ly/3wtBOLa.
Tween Tuesday
INTERLOCHEN — Tweens are invited every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas and interests while exploring media.
Story hour
INTERLOCHEN — Join Miss Ann for Preschool Story Hour at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at Interlochen Public Library. Activities include stories, songs and a craft. No event Nov. 24.
Author presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Bob Downes gives a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Traverse Area District Library. His topic is “First Contact: When the Indians and Europeans First Met.” His historical novel “The Wolf and the Willow” was recently published. Signed copies of the text are available to purchase.
Gratitude event
LANSING — LAFCU hosts the virtual “Listen and Learn: Being Thankful” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Grand Ledge Area District Library Youth Services Librarian Carol Robinson reads the picture book “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga.” The event also features a puppet show and a look at the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Readers can register at https://bit.ly/LAFCUVolunteers.
Comedy show
LUDINGTON — Fresh Ghost Comedy Night begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Grand Rapids comedian Justin Chupp and Muskegon comedian and writer Ricarlo Williams-Winston perform. Tickets are $10 at ludingtonartscenter.square.site.
Book talk
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library hosts an interview with author Angeline Boulley at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and a book discussion at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 via Zoom. Boulley discusses her book “Firekeeper’s Daughter.” The text may be available to borrow from the library. Registration: 231-326-5361.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Library meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Helena Township Community Center. Assistants are needed at 9 and 11 a.m. to move items for the upcoming book sale.
Tot Time
INTERLOCHEN — Tot Time starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Interlochen Public Library. These events are for ages 2-4. No event Nov. 25.
Center earns grant
EAST JORDAN — Raven Hill Discovery Center recently obtained $16,250 from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is for administrative costs, marketing, publicity and promotion in 2022. The discovery center must match the grant to receive full funding.
The goal is to collect another $16,250 in donations.
Foundation obtains grant
GAYLORD — Michigan College Access Network awarded a $20,000 Planning Grant to the Otsego Community Foundation to begin establishing a Local College Access Network (LCAN) in Otsego County. Funds help gather baseline data, map regional assets and identify influential organizations and people in the county.
LCANs are community-based college access alliances supported by representatives from K-12, nonprofit, business, government, higher education and philanthropy organizations. These alliances aim to expand programs, services and resources that lower barriers preventing students from pursuing postsecondary education.
