Shoebox collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Samaritan’s Purse accepts shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child during national collection week, Nov. 14-21.
Donate school supplies, hygiene items, toys and more for kids affected by war, disasters and poverty. A complete list of acceptable items is available online.
Local drop offs:
- WLJN in Traverse City
- Traverse City Christian Schools
- Leelanau Community Church in Lake Leelanau
- The Lighthouse Neurological Rehabilitation Facility in Kingsley
- Kalkaska Church of Christ
- New Hope Community Church in Bellaire
- Lighthouse Missionary Church in East Jordan
- Emmanuel Lutheran in Cadillac
Grant applications accepted
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Lions Club accepts grant applications for community projects until Nov. 15.
Request funding by contacting tamval@live.com or 231-735-6799. Application forms are available at https://bit.ly/3ShfSMU.
Bigs of the Year nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan seeks nominations for the 2022 Bigs of the Year.
Nominate a current big brother or big sister in the Bigs mentorship program by Nov. 15.
Find forms at https://forms.gle/abqZc1skgXGYFgD66.
Social Security talk
LELAND — The Money Series continues with a Social Security refresher at 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at Leland Township Library. Learn about when to file and how it fits into financial and tax planning.
Registration: 231-668-6894.
Women educators gather
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Northwest Education Services.
Member Nancy Muhlig presents on Norway. The business meeting features discussion of the recent auction and updates on 2022-23 grant recipients.
Current and retired women educators may attend. Contact: dkggta@gmail.com.
Donation event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cherryland Humane Society and the Michigan State Police host a Stuff A Blue Goose event outside PetSmart from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 16. Wish lists will be available inside the store and during the event.
Walk for Health and Housing
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness presents its Walk for Health and Housing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the NMC Hagerty Center.
Walk through downtown Traverse City, stopping along the way to hear from local experts and advocates.
Book folding
ELK RAPIDS — Turkey Book Folding goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Elk Rapids District Library. Supplies are provided during this free event.
Teens and adults can call 231-264-9979 to reserve a spot.
Silent auction
BELLAIRE — Friends of Bellaire Public Library hosts its annual silent auction Nov. 18 through Dec. 2. Items are displayed at the library, with bidding open online at charityauction.bid/BPL2022. Proceeds help fund library programs for next year.
Coding for kids
BELLAIRE — Kids Coding Club gathers at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Bellaire Public Library. Ages 8-13 can explore computer coding with activities from code.org. Registration: 231-533-8814.
Scholarship available
LANSING — High school students who graduate in 2023 can apply for the newly available Michigan Achievement Scholarship.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Public Act 212 of 2022 in October to establish the scholarship. Awards are renewable and depend on financial need demonstrated through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
More details are available at michigan.gov/mistudentaid/programs/michigan-achievement-scholarship.
