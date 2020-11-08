November Toy Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Menards hosts a Toy Drive through the end of November.
Bring new, unwrapped toys to the collection box near the exit door. Items will be donated to a local organization.
Foundation supports The Rock
KINGSLEY — The Rock of Kingsley recently received a $5,000 grant from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund.
The award helps the organization adapt youth and community programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving Tree extended
ELK RAPIDS — Monetary donations are accepted for the Giving Tree through Nov. 8 at the Village Market in Elk Rapids, Rapid City and Central Lake.
Funds will be divided among children needing help. Questions: 231-264-5629, ext. 6.
Meet the senator
TRAVERSE CITY — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, hosts coffee hours throughout the 37th District this month.
Bring questions and ideas about community or business issues.
Social distancing is followed.
Upcoming events:
- 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Park Street Cafe in Traverse City
- 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Cafe Sante in Boyne City
- 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at The Paper Station Bistro in Harbor Springs
Mariners Memorial Service
TRAVERSE CITY — The 45th annual Mariners Memorial Service begins at noon Nov. 10 via Zoom.
The ceremony honors mariners who died on the Great Lakes and oceans.
The event sponsor is the Student Propeller Club, Port 150, of the Great Lakes Maritime Academy. More information: 231-995-1213.
Kent State talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Robert Giles presents his account “When Truth Mattered: The Kent State Shootings 50 Years Later” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in a virtual format.
This National Writers Series event is freely offered with the International Affairs Forum.
Interlochen Public Radio simulcasts on 91.5 FM (Traverse City), 90.1 FM (Harbor Springs) and 89.7 FM (Manistee and Ludington).
Veterans Day ceremony
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to attend NMC’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 via Zoom.
Student Veterans of America President Alex Swainston and NMC President Nick Nissley give opening remarks. VFW Cherryland Post 2780 members post the colors, play Taps and give three volleys.
Military and Veteran Services Point of Contact Scott Herzberg gives the closing comments.
Wills for Veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association offers free wills and durable powers of attorney from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
The program is available to any veteran who provides a valid ID and proof of military service.
Attendees must wear face masks and social distance. RSVP: admin@gtlaba.org.
College coaches are needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan College Access Network accepts applications for college completion coaches until Nov. 13.
The College Completion Corps program places a full-time AmeriCorps member on campuses throughout the state, including NMC and West Shore Community College.
Roles include assisting students complete the FAFSA, create a class and assignment schedule and plan for future semesters.
Eligible coaches are at least 18, U.S. citizens and able to serve Dec. 7, 2020 through Dec. 6, 2021.
Questions: trisha@micollegeaccess.org.
Grants available
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Women offers an educational grant of up to $600 to women living or working in Antrim County.
Funds can go toward tuition, job-related educational programs or enhancing employment skills.
The award is not available to recent high school graduates. Applications are due Nov. 15. Call 231-350-0462 or email lschmidtsh@gmail.com to request information.
Service award nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect accepts nominations for its Distinguished Service Award until 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
The annual award recognizes business leaders, public servants, patrons of the arts, naturalists and others who work and donate to the region.
They must reside in the five-county area. Submissions are accepted at traverseconnect.com.
The winner is announced in December and a luncheon is planned for the spring.
Flu clinics
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers the seasonal flu vaccine for kids, adults and seniors this fall. Many health insurance plans cover the cost of the vaccine.
Pay $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free shots are $46.
Local flu clinics are scheduled Fridays through Nov. 20 at the following:
- 9 a.m. to noon at Kalkaska County Civic Center
- 9 a.m. to noon at Cadillac Christian Reformed Church
- 9 a.m. to noon at the Armory in Manistee
- 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the future home of Crawford County Commission on Aging, off M-72 in Grayling
