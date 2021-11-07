Clinical science scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute accepts scholarship applications from junior and senior clinical laboratory science students.
Program directors submit a recommendation with the completed application by Nov. 8.
Five students can receive $2,000 awards. Winners are announced by early December. api-pt.com
Call for artwork
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library invites northern Michigan veterans to submit artwork by Nov. 9. Items should be framed and ready to hang.
Drop off at the main circulation desk.
The exhibition is displayed Nov. 11-30.
Diabetes programs
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free Diabetes PATH (Personal Action Toward Health) workshops via Zoom. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays Nov. 9 through Dec. 7.
Registration: 800-633-7377 or classes.beaumont.org.
Grief program
INTERLOCHEN — Sharon Neumann leads a grief program from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Interlochen Public Library. Attendees may learn holiday coping strategies and share memories.
Bring a photo of a loved one, if desired. The program is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Boardman River meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission hosts its second public meeting for the Boardman River Crossing Focused PEL Study from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Networks Northwest.
Participants can hear about completed work and submit feedback on the East-West corridor project. gtcrc.org.
Stroke club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts an open discussion of gratitude from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 via teleconference. Register at munsonhealthcare.org/strokeclub.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Nov. 11.
Discuss “The Complete Stories of Ernest Hemingway,” the Finca Vigia Edition.
Sign up and check out the book at the library.
Wills for veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association offers free serves for veterans from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
Services include wills and durable powers of attorney for estate planning.
Volunteers from Munson Healthcare Advanced Care Planning Department assist veterans in preparing advance medical directives, including durable power of attorney (designation of patient advocate) documents.
Veterans should bring an ID and proof of military service.
This program is not sponsored or endorsed by the library. RSVP to admin@gtlaba.org.
Festival of Trees
KALKASKA — K.A.I.R. Festival of Trees is Nov. 12-21 at Northland Plaza. Family Day is Nov. 13. View trees from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. McDonald’s provide treats and beverages from 12:30-3 p.m.
Antler Ridge Farm reindeer on site from 1-3 p.m.
Toys for Tots collection
ELK RAPIDS — Edward Jones is a Toys for Tots collection site through Dec. 11.
Bring new, unwrapped toys to 100 River St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
All items stay in Antrim County. More information: 231-264-9433.
Language exploration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library patrons can access the new Transparent Language online platform.
Practice speaking, reading, writing and listening to a variety of languages, including Ojibwe, Zulu and more.
Find the resource via tadl.org/at-home.
Library obtains grant
KALKASKA — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation provided a $10,170 grant to Kalkaska County Library.
Funds help cover the cost to repair the lower level, which was damaged by flooding over the summer.
The award was funded through the Endowment for Kalkaska Area and the Areas of Greatest Need Fund, both stewarded by the community foundation.
Red Kettle Campaign
PETOSKEY — Salvation Army of Petoskey hosts its holiday Red Kettle Campaign at Oleson’s Food Store.
This fundraiser supports year-round programs and services.
Red kettles are also available in Emmet, Antrim and Charlevoix counties, including the Elk Rapids Village Market.
People can also donate at SAPetoskey.org.
