TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students.
Kid’s Craft Lab involves painting with corn at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Storytime Adventures features “Nanabosho. Soaring Eagle and the Great Sturgeon” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Nov. 8 and 11.
Additionally, kids can vote for their favorite museum exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Science scholarshipsTRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute accepts scholarship applications from junior and senior clinical laboratory science students.
Program directors must submit a recommendation with the completed application by Nov. 7.
Five students are awarded $2,000. Winners are announced by early December. api-pt.com
Library closures
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s East Bay Branch is closed Nov. 8 for the election.
All libraries are closed Nov. 18 for staff in-service.
Seminar at NMC
TRAVERSE CITY — Life coach Frank E. Tabaczka leads a two-session seminar on the SEARCH Method Program from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8 and 15 at Northwestern Michigan College.
For registration and information, contact franklifecoachcs@gmail.com or 231-233-8522.
Political discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum continues at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 via Zoom. Former ambassador to Germany John C. Kornblum presents “The New World Order: After Ukraine.”
Tickets are $10 for the public, free for students and educators. IAF membership is $100 per person or $160 per family for the current season. Purchase tickets and learn more at tciaf.com.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Applications are accepted until Nov. 9 for the exhibition “Telling Stories: Fact, Fiction, Otherwise” at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Submissions should tell stories, whether true or not. The show is displayed from Jan. 13 through March 2023. More details at glenarborart.org.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club discusses “First: Sandra Day O’Connor” by Evan Thomas at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. The group meets on the second Thursday of each month.
History talk
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society presents JoAnne Cook at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at Mills Community House. She speaks on Anishinaabe history in the Great Lakes region.
Find the Zoom link at benziemuseum.org/2022/10/19/anishinaabe.
Grant applications accepted
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Lions Club accepts fall grant applications for community projects until Nov. 15.
Request funding by contacting tamval@live.com or 231-735-6799. Application forms are available at https://bit.ly/3ShfSMU.
Call for information
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society seeks photos and historical information about stained glass in area homes, businesses and churches.
BAHS aims to create a small book or newsletter on stained glass windows in Benzie County. The society also seeks information and photos on the history of migrant workers in Benzie County for a museum exhibition. Stories and pictures from workers and employers are accepted.
To share information, contact 231-882-5539 or info@benziemuseum.org.
DTE grants total $420,000
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation aims to award $420,000 in grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters.
The shelters receive part of their funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Area shelters that are eligible for a DTE Foundation grant include Hope Shores Alliance in Alpena, River House in Grayling, Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S., CHOICES of Manistee County, Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan in Petoskey and the Women’s Resource Center Grand Traverse Area in Traverse City.
