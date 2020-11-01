Vet Remembrance Month is set
TRAVERSE CITY — Elks National President Paul R. Ryan named November as Veterans Remembrance Month. Elks clubs serve veterans at the hospital, care homes and other ways. elks.org.
Online auction
LAKE LEELANAU — St. Mary School hosts its Up North Auction online this year, with bidding open through 10 p.m. Nov. 7. Items include paintings, toys, gift certificates and more. Proceeds support the school. Registration is free at charityauction.bid/2020UpNorth. Questions: lschaub@stmarysll.org.
Memory screenings
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers free virtual memory screenings as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. Videoconference sessions are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday in English or Spanish. Call 866-232-8484.
Holiday Assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army accepts applications for this year’s Holiday Assistance program. Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau residents may obtain a Thanksgiving or Christmas food basket and toys and gifts for kids under 17. Masks, social distancing and temperature checks are required during registration. Questions: 231-946-4644.
Application sessions at 1239 Barlow St.:
- 9-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10
- 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 7
- noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 12
- noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 1
Alzheimer’s awareness day
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts “Light the World in Teal” Nov. 5 during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Buildings may feature teal-colored lights and people can wear teal clothing. AFA Helpline: 866-232-8484.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS seeks volunteers to serve on the Sex Education Advisory Committee. The group meets monthly to review sex education curriculum and materials. Applications are due Nov. 6. Contact: mcgeeda@tcaps.net; 231-933-6982.
FAFSA assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Office of Student Financial Services offers virtual information events on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid this fall. Completing the FAFSA is the first step to receive any federal financial aid and many scholarships. Scheduled sessions: 10 a.m. Nov. 7, 1 p.m. Nov. 20 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Register for a 30-minute session or make an appointment at nmc.edu/financial-aid. Scholarship workshops are set at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
Veteran benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips Haircuts hosts the national “Help A Hero” through Dec. 5. Clients may donate to the program, which provides college scholarships for military personnel and veterans. . Sport Clips plans to donate $1 for every Veterans Day service to the scholarship program.
School nabs grant
SUTTONS BAY — The Native American Heritage Fund will grant two Michigan schools funds this year. Suttons Bay Public Schools will receive $20,000 toward developing a new land-based education curriculum. Petoskey Public Schools will obtain $58,665 to help remove Native American imagery on uniforms, equipment and infrastructure throughout the school district.
Rotary grant awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation recently announced 12 recipients of its annual Mini Grant awards.
The foundation awarded a total of $10,000 to these area organizations: Acme Christian Neighbors Food Pantry, Alden Volunteers Racquet Court, Bike Leelanau Construction of New Trail, Central High School Virtual Microscopic Software, Eastern Elementary Mimio Teach Whiteboard for Music Instruction, Kingsley High School Student Council Food Pantry, Northern Michigan Supportive Housing, Power Book Bags, Silver Lake Elementary Literacy at Home, Step Up Traverse City Community Closet at Traverse Heights Elementary, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center Culturally Sensitive Books and Games and the Women’s Resource Center New Laundry Facility at Helen’s House Shelter.
