Costume parade
TRAVERSE CITY — A costume parade begins at 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Traverse Area District Library. Families are invited to stroll the library’s first floor and then go outside for a story walk.
LWV hosts discussion
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts a Zoom presentation at noon Nov. 2. University of Michigan Law Professor Leonard Niehoff discusses the recent Roe v. Wade decision.
Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/2p9dpbu4.
Technology programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network of Northern Michigan received a Rotary Charities Seed Grant to start the Surviving Thriving #Technology Empowerment program with The BoomerEm.
Virtual technology sessions occur at noon Wednesdays.
This month:
- Nov. 2 — TikTok and Instagram
- Nov. 16 — Fitbit and Alexa
- Nov. 26 — Digital payments
The grant also provides for the Technology Day Workshop Nov. 10 on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Dec. 8 on online shopping.
Register by calling 231-922-0903, ext. 308.
Alzheimer’s awareness event
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosts its annual Light the World in Teal campaign during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November. People and places around the world “go teal” to raise awareness and support the millions of people affected by Alzheimer’s.
Individuals can participate Nov. 3 by wearing teal or posting to social media using #AFALightTheWorldInTeal.
Learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or services by calling the AFA Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org.
Holiday market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Holiday Artist Market goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4-5 at the Dennos Museum. More than 30 artists sell their fine art and gifts.
Community play
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village Community Theatre presents “God of Carnage” at 7 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Tickets are $20 at artisanvillage.org. Contact: 989-619-5561.
Comedy show
TRAVERSE CITY — Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill performs at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Traverse City Comedy Club. The show follows his Amazon comedy special “Candy and Smiley.”
Tickets: 231-421-1880.
Opera show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Opera presents “The Voice of Woman” at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at City Opera House. The show features opera singers, local artists and a community chorus.
Admission is $25 per person, $10 for students at cityoperahouse.com.
Art show entries
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery accepts entries for its annual Art Tree Show until Nov. 8. Handmade art will hang on a tree from Nov. 15 through Dec. 24.
Email images to higherartgallery@gmail.com with “Art Tree” in the subject line.
Book fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — “The Vibe Tribe,” Elk Rapids Schools students, hosts a fundraiser for their storybook “A Little Village Elk Story.” Joani Braun illustrated the text.
Donations are accepted via Patronicity.com/elkstory.
The fundraiser aims to cover the first printing of the book and a community reception for the book sale campaign.
Sales of the book will help support projects by the Downtown Elk Rapids Association.
Country club donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Country Club will provide grants to 11 area children’s charities.
Club members contributed $60,000 in donations for any eagle achieved on the golf course through Oct. 1.
This year’s Eagles for Children program supports Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Boots for Kids, Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Kids on the Go, Michael’s Place, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing, The Rock of Kingsley, Rotary Club of Traverse City, Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy and Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
