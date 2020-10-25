Reading program
TRAVERSE CITY — Eastern Elementary School recently kicked off the One Book/All Stars READ program. The aim is for families and staff to share a book and related activities virtually and in person.
Funding comes from the parent-teacher organization and last year’s fifth grade class.
NMC Fall Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Fall Summit “Global Issues, Local Impacts” was rescheduled to Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The virtual discussion covers diversity, community health and other topics.
Cost is $39. Register at nmc.edu/ees or call 231-995-1700.
Virtual home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 30.
Each household can view 10 residences. The donation-only event benefits Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Purchase tickets via MyNorthTickets.com.
Creature conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts “Mysterious Creatures of the Midwest: Bigfoot to Vampires” from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Chad Lewis leads the Zoom discussion. Register via tadl.org.
Call for volunteers
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store seeks volunteers from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Call Carol at 231-267-3002 to learn more.
Cancer screenings
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 offers free breast and cervical cancer screenings.
Women should consider scheduling if they are 45 or older, or sooner if they are more at risk.
One in eight women in the U.S. may be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Call 888-217-3904 to learn more or make an appointment.
Health center awarded
EAST JORDAN — United Health Foundation plans to commit $2.5 million to the Michigan Primary Care Association in support of breast cancer screenings and genetic testing for high-risk people. East Jordan Family Health Center is one of five in the state to receive a grant. The health center is located in East Jordan and Bellaire.
Lions Club awards
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club member Don Peters received a Diamond Centennial pin for recruiting two new members and work as one of the founding members of the club in 1968. King Lion Dennis Gocha obtained almost $670 in donations for the White Cane collection, which helps fund Leader Dogs for the Blind, Eversight of Michigan (eye bank) and Lions Bear Lake Camp.
Award nominations are being accepted
LANSING — Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services accept nominations for the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award. Attorneys, judges, caseworkers, court staff, public and private agency employees and nonprofit members are eligible. Submissions are due Oct. 30 to WrightAwardNominations@courts.mi.gov. Questions: 517-373-2621.
Nominate a family
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Guns N’ Hoses accepts nominations of individuals or families in need of funds. A recipient is named during the eighth annual police versus firefighters hockey game in February. Nominations are due Oct. 31 and forms are available at gtgunsnhoses.com.
Giving Tree donations
ELK RAPIDS — Monetary donations are accepted for the Giving Tree through Nov. 1 at the Village Market in Elk Rapids, Rapid City and Central Lake. The funds will be divided among children needing help. Questions: 231-264-5629, ext. 6.
Writing accepted
BENNINGTON, VT — Bennington College accepts submissions for its 2020-21 Young Writers Awards until Nov. 1. Ninth through 12th graders may send their original poetry, fiction and nonfiction pieces. Entry is free, and winners are announced in spring 2021. Submission forms are available online. More information: 800-833-6845.
Military scholarship program offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwestern Michigan Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America offers $500 and $1,000 academic scholarships. High school students are eligible if their grandparent or parent is an active duty or retired member of the seven uniformed services, the National Guard or Reserves or is an active MOAA member. Returning veterans who are enrolled in an academic degree program may also apply. The deadline is Nov. 18. Contact: 231-421-5322; nwmchpt@gmail.com.
