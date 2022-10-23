Space Explorers meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — ATLAS Space Explorers Post 2025 meets from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31 at ATLAS Space Operations, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 3375.
Youth ages 12-19 can enroll in the ATLAS Space Explorers Club. Learn more at astropreneur.net.
Acme trail opens
ACME — TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails Council host the Acme Connector Ribbon Cutting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Grand Traverse Town Center, 4900 M-72.
The 2-mile route connects the TART and Acme Township. This is the first segment of the Nakwema Trailway. Park at the west end of the Acme Meijer lot.
Boater safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers “Boat America” from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Beginner boaters ages 12 and older can learn about safety, emergency procedures, navigation and more. Cost is $15. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com to register by Oct. 25.
HBP Control workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents the HBP Control workshop Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 through Dec. 20.
This virtual event is open to Michigan residents and caregivers who want to learn about monitoring high blood pressure, managing medications, making healthy food choices and more.
Registration: nkfm.org/HBPC or 800-482-1455.
Open art studio
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan offers the Open Studio Creative Hour at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26. All ages are welcome to work on a project. Art supplies may be available to borrow.
RSVP to info@artsforallnmi.org.
Free parvo clinic
PRUDENVILLE — Embrace Pet Insurance provides free parvo vaccinations and boosters from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Roscommon County Road Commission.
Dogs can receive the shots, which help protect against canine parvovirus infection. This is a drive-through clinic.
Alaska cruise presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Rich Odendahl shares his boating trip to Alaska at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at CenterPointe. Traverse Cruisers Yacht Club hosts this event.
The public is welcome. RSVP to 231-642-7625.
‘The Lake Effect’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Fred Carlisle presents his text “The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Traverse Area District Library.
Additionally, local author Anne-Marie Oomen reads from her new book “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book.”
The program is also available via Zoom.
Clock displayed
TRAVERSE CITY — A table clock made by northern Michigan artist Pat McKee is displayed until Oct. 28 at City Opera House.
McKee and his father obtained salvage rights of The Lark, a ship that sunk in 1872 and resurfaced in 1978 in Leland. He used the wood planks and iron to make the clock, which is auctioned to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
View the clock from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or before events at City Opera House.
Crowdfunding for theater
SUTTONS BAY — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation continues to collect donations for Bay Community Theatre.
If the Patronicity campaign reaches $50,000 by Oct. 31, the MEDC will supply a matching grant through its Public Spaces Community Places program.
Funds go toward new seating, repaired and refinished floors, expanded Americans with Disabilities Act access and floor lighting. The theater also aims to expand its community programs.
Mental health event
TRAVERSE CITY — We Fight hosts its second “Elevate Northern Michigan: A Youth Mental Health Summit for Young Leaders- and Those Who Love Them” at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the NMC Innovation Center.
The event is geared toward ages 16-24 and their loved ones and features workshops with mental health experts. Sign up for free at goodworkslab.org/elevate.
