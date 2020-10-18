MEA-Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area MEA-Retired members meet from 11:30-1 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom.
Paul Helder provides updated information about pensions. Contact meadka@hotmail.com or 231-409-5179 with questions or if interested in attending.
FAFSA assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Office of Student Financial Services offers virtual information events on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid this fall.
Completing the FAFSA is the first step to receive any federal financial aid and many scholarships.
Scheduled sessions: 10 a.m. Oct. 20 and Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Dec. 10 and 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
Register for a 30-minute session or make an appointment at nmc.edu/financial-aid.
Flood Risk Open House
TRAVERSE CITY — Federal Emergency Management Authority hosts the Flood Risk Open House from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 20 and 22 via the Zoom application.
Grand Traverse County residents can review the recently-completed Flood Insurance Study and the Flood Insurance Rate Map for the Lake Michigan shoreline area.
More details: FEMA-R5-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov.
Veteran career fair
DETROIT — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary co-host the Detroit Veterans Virtual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22.
The event is free to veterans, spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.
Opportunities include construction, medical, administrative and more. Registration: jobs.dav.org.
Community event
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Coalition for the Possible hosts author Doug Griffiths at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 via Zoom.
Griffiths penned “13 Ways to Kill a Community.” More details: bellinghamrick@gmail.com.
Historical society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society hosts its annual meeting from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 25 via Zoom.
The board presents on past society activities and future plans, as well as the 2021 budget.
Members and community residents are invited to comment. Register through tadl.org.
Meet the senator
MANCELONA — Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, meets residents of the 37th District at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at Shirley’s Cafe.
He can answer questions and take suggestions on community and business issues.
Attendees should practice social distancing and wear face masks. Contact: 517-373-2413.
Reiki course
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton teaches “Reiki Tapping: Work to Impact Your Life and Health” Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 through Nov. 24.
Learn about energy flow and healing the body naturally.
This online course is offered through NMC Extended Education. Contact: 231-632-2840; drsally@enlightenmentreiki.com.
Hospital visitor restrictions
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare recently updated its visitation policies.
In-person visitors are not allowed for patients with COVID-19 or on dialysis and are limited to one adult (18 and older) per day for other patients.
Exceptions include end-of-life, obstetrics (birthing) and pediatric (ages 21 and younger) patients. Individuals performing spiritual care or legal functions are allowed one at a time.
Visitors must wear a face mask and participate in a health screening before entering a facility.
Kiwanis member recognized
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Kiwanis Club recently resumed its regular meetings and awarded Diana Needham for her leadership in the community and tenure as a Kiwanis lieutenant governor for Michigan.
The annual Kiwanis Heroes Award Banquet was canceled in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting begins at noon Oct. 27. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Bullying book published
GRAYLING — Journalist Kurt J. Kolka recently released his first novel “Afraid We Are Not” about his experience with bullying and its long-term impacts.
The text is available at Table 12 Coffee House (Espresso Bay) in Traverse City, Saturn Booksellers in Gaylord, Tip’n the Mitten in Grayling and Beginning to End Christian Bookstore in Lewiston.
The northern Michigan resident is also working on establishing a ministry in Grayling to educate parents and victims on dealing with bullying.
Award nominations are needed
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court accepts nominations for the Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award is open to foster parents who serve Michigan families and kids.
Submissions are due Oct. 30 to CorriganAward@courts.mi.gov. Questions: 517-373-1067.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.