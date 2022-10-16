Library closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library is closed Oct. 18 so a building generator may be installed. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Ballot program
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area member Margaret Goeman presents “Understanding Michigan’s Ballot Proposals” at noon Oct. 18 at Traverse Area District Library. She explains the three statewide proposals that are on the November ballot.
Money Series continues
LELAND — The Money Series continues with “Estate Planning Made Easy” at 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at Leland Township Library. Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association members present this program.
Registration: 231-668-6894.
Digital culture presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — GTACS presents “The Digital Culture of Kids: Building a Framework of Trust” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at City Opera House.
Tickets are $25 at cityoperahouse.org. Contact: 231-995-8427.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Acme Township Hall.
Brian Zimmerman, from Four Seasons Nursery, speaks on “Beauties in the Native Garden.” Questions: 231-938-9611.
Storytelling event
SUTTONS BAY — Leland Township Library and Suttons Bay Bingham District Library host Here:Say Storytelling at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Friendship Community Center.
Six people tell stories relating to the theme “Beyond Expectations.”
Medicare informational
INTERLOCHEN — A Medicare information session starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Learn about drug plans, Medicare healthcare changes, doctor and specialist availability.
The annual Medicare election period runs through Dec. 7.
Immigration discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College presents the next International Affairs Forum event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Dennos Museum Center. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m.
The topic is “Immigration Debate” with David V. Aguilar, former acting commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, and Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
In-person admission is $15; livestream tickets are $10. Students and educators get in free with their ID.
IAF membership is $100 per person or $160 per family. Purchase tickets at tciaf.com.
Reading program
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County’s public libraries host Leelanau Reads this fall.
Community members are invited to read the novel “Children of the Catastrophe” by Northport author Sarah Shoemaker. The text may be available to check out from Suttons Bay-Bingham District Library, Glen Lake Community Library, Leland Township Library and Leelanau Township Library.
Leelanau Reads concludes with an author interview at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Bay Community Theatre.
Impact100 awards local grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City distributed a total of $336,000 in grants at its annual meeting in late September. Friends of the Garden Theater, Single MOMM and North Country Trail Association each received $112,000.
The Garden Theater will fund new equipment as well as improve the building’s accessibility. The trail association will build a non-motorized, ADA accessible trailhead and boardwalk along the Boardman River in Kalkaska. Single MOMM will use its grant to create a mobile office to bring mentorship, classes, events and financial assistance to families in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
Impact100 TC invites new and returning members to support nonprofits by committing to 2023 membership by the end of 2022. For more information, go to www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org.
