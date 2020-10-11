Virtual residency
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center presents a virtual residency with Mystical Arts of Tibet Oct. 12-16. The week features Tibetan monks from the Drepung Loseling Monastery. All events are free via Zoom, Facebook and dennosmuseum.org.
Schedule:
- Oct. 12 — Mandala sand painting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 14 — Meditation discussion at 10:30 a.m.
- Oct. 16 — Meditation session at 10:30 a.m.
Adulting 101 classes
CADILLAC — MSU Extension presents Adulting 101 at 4 p.m. Oct. 12, 19 and 16 via Zoom. Topics include interviewing, household tasks and creating a spending plan. Register through msue.msu.edu. More details: hydemich@msu.edu.
Fundraiser event canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools scrapped its Gladhander Hoedown, a dinner and show set Oct. 24 at Immaculate Conception Elementary School. The Hootenanny portion of the fundraiser continues with home gatherings featuring a barbecue-themed meal. An online auction is available Oct. 12-24. Contact: 231-941-GLAD.
College fair
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD and NMC host the annual Michigan Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers in a virtual fair from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 13-14. All area high school students may attend the information sessions with college admissions and military representatives. More than 40 postsecondary institutions plan to participate. Sign up at tbaisd.org.
Suicide prevention panel
WASHINGTON D.C. — National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum hosts the free virtual discussion “Preventing Death by Suicide: A Chief-to-Chief Leadership Wellness Discussion” from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Hear from law enforcement chiefs about wellness programs, leadership and more. Register through lawenforcementmuseum.org.
Eisenhower film available
PETOSKEY — Starbright Media Corporation presents the documentary “IKE, 1941-1945: The Making of an American Hero” Oct. 14 at IkeWW2.com. The film highlights Dwight D. Eisenhower’s war years. It is available for 24 hours to celebrate the anniversary of Eisenhower’s birthday.
Mentoring informational
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan offers a mentoring information session at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom. Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties. The mentoring program occurs in person or virtually a few hours each month. Reservations: krista.goldman@bigsupnorth.com; 231-946-2447, ext. 223.
Moms and Tots fundraiser
ELLSWORTH — Moms and Tots hosts this year’s fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 via YouTube. Learn about the nonprofit and take a virtual tour of the center. Contact: jeri73mtc@gmail.com.
Suffrage speakers
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and several academics discuss elections and voting at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 via the Zoom application. The speaker series continues with “A Century of Gender Justice Activism” Nov. 12. Visit nmc.edu for the event link.
Firefighter fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Inland Township Fire and EMS Department host a fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at 544 Bendon Road. Pay $10 to fill up a 20-pound propane tank.
This is a fundraiser for Matt Vaughan, a fire department employee recently diagnosed with a rare cancer.
Schools receive donation
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union recently donated $1,300 to TCAPS elementary and middle schools. Funds allow for do-it-yourself ice packs for use outdoors and during recess. The aim is to reduce student visits to the nurse’s office during the school day.
Political book released
CHARLEVOIX — Dorrance Publishing Co. recently released “Trump Tribalism and the God Module” by Jim A. Lahde, of Charlevoix. An audiobook is also available. The paperback is $20 at Horizon Books and Brilliant Books as well as Amazon.com.
Donation drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging opened its Baskets of Bounty Holiday Donation Drive for area seniors. Food is not accepted this year. The COA collects paper towels, bandages, puzzle books, laundry supplies, pet treats, monetary donations and more. The COA office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 520 W. Front St. Donations are accepted until Nov. 25.
Free tuition program
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC offers free tuition through the Futures for Frontliners program starting in January. Eligible students work in the health care, financial services, food and agriculture, law enforcement, first responder, water and wastewater and transportation areas and do not have a high school diploma or equivalent. They can pursue an associate degree or skills certificate. Applications are due Dec. 31.
