Welcome center to close
MACKINAW CITY — MDOT closes the Mackinaw City Welcome Center on I-75 from Oct. 11-23. Interior work aims to bring the facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Family research
TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provides access to records through its Family History Center, off Veterans Drive.
Families can get assistance with researching their history by calling 231-499-4520.
Creative activity time
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart meets from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 and 20 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials for painting, jewelry making or other creative pursuits.
Book club discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Discuss “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro. Find the text at the library.
Benzie lecture
BENZONIA — Brothers Duane, Neil and Jim Nugent present “Growing Up on A Nugent Farm in Benzie County” at 4 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. The brothers present their experiences during the 1940s to 1960s. This is part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. benziemuseum.org
Dance fitness sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Zumba sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Footloose Fitness TC Instructor Karen McLain leads this dance fitness program. Donations are appreciated.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — An Evening of Jazz features the Jeff Haas Trio, Laurie Sears and the NMC Jazz Big Band at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Grand Traverse Circuit. Enjoy food from the Good Bowl and wine from Chateau Chantal. Attendees must wear face masks. A $10 donation is suggested.
Author talks novel
TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony Doerr presents his fictional novel “Cloud Cuckoo Land” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 via livestream. This National Writers Series event is $32 and includes the text. Purchase through the NWS website.
‘Godspell’ performances
TRAVERSE CITY — View the musical “Godspell” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16, 21-23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Old Town Playhouse. Masks are required in the building. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210.
MEA-Retired scraps meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Michigan Education Association – Retired chapter canceled its fall meetings this year because of Covid restrictions. Retired teachers from any Michigan school district may obtain group information or donate to the annual student scholarships.
Regular meetings are expected to resume in May 2022. Contact: 231-409-5179; meadka@hotmail.com.
Clinical science scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — American Proficiency Institute accepts scholarship applications from junior and senior clinical laboratory science students. Program directors submit a recommendation with the completed application by Nov. 8.
Five students can receive $2,000 awards. Winners are announced by early December. api-pt.com
Church leadership change
TRAVERSE CITY — Stanford D. Stoddard (Buddy), of Harbor Springs, was named the new district president of the Traverse City District of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He replaces Douglas J. Thomas, of Williamsburg, who served 9.5 years. Brad Peterson, of Petoskey, will replace Stoddard as the Petoskey Branch president.
His new role includes ministering to more than 2,000 members in northern Michigan and overseeing religious and service programs at the church. Stoddard serves with counselors Mack Stirling, of Traverse City, and David Ellsworth, of Harbor Springs.
