Fall book club
TRAVERSE CITY — The Helm Foundation offers a fall Leadership Book Club for women beginning at noon Oct. 11 at Traverse Connect. Other sessions: Oct. 18 and 25 and Nov. 1. Virtual discussion starts at 7:30 p.m.
Read “Secrets of the Sprakkar” by Eliza Reid. Cost is $179 and includes the digital workbook or $219 for the printed workbook and the book. Sign up at thehelmfoundation.org/leadership-book-club.
Crafting time
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework session goes from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 11 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project.
Marine class
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary hosts the Marine Weather, Radio and Knot Class from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13. Learn about tying knots, operating marine radios and boating accidents.
Cost is $10. Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by Oct. 11 to register.
Education forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a TCAPS Board of Education candidate forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Traverse Area District Library.
The session is shown via the LWVGTA Facebook page.
Film screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Citizens’ Climate Lobby hosts a free showing of “The Biggest Little Farm” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Old Town Playhouse.
The movie is followed by a regenerative agriculture discussion with Crosshatch and Great Lakes Incubator Farm, a Grand Traverse Conservation District project.
Moxie Strings perform
WILLIAMSBURG — The Moxie Strings are in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Music House Museum. Diana Ladio and Alison Lynn are string musicians.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com or by calling the box office: 231-938-9300.
Book club meets
INTERLOCHEN — The Thursday Morning Book Club discusses “The Left Hand of Darkness” by Ursula K. Le Guin at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at Interlochen Public Library.
Boots for Kids event
GAYLORD — Michigan State Police troopers serve pizza from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 at BC Pizza. All proceeds support Boots for Kids, which provides boots and winter clothes for children in Otsego County.
Film tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour begins at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at City Opera House. View short films and documentaries about mountain culture, outdoor action sports and the environment.
Admission is $15 at cityoperahouse.org.
Foster award nominations
LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court accepts nominations for the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award until Oct. 14.
The award is for judges, caseworkers, attorneys, court staff, employees of public and private agencies, nonprofit employees and members and others who helped Michigan families and children. A nominee needs at least 10 years of experience and a record of their achievements.
Forms are available at https://bit.ly/3SnBAPG.
Foundation recognizes volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation recently honored volunteers who have assisted for 25 years or more during the annual Volunteer Appreciation Picnic.
Alan and Sharon Buell served 25 years: she in the clothing department and he with furniture donations. They plan to relocate to Arizona. Mary Ellen Crusoe Byrne has also assisted for 25 years with the foundation, including working with the Tuesday food pantry group and in the business office. She is also an area attorney. Paula Prusick has volunteered for more than 30 years.
She was a substitute in the intake department and then a regular intake volunteer.
She has been a board member since 1997.
