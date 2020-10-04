Parenting workshop
CADILLAC — MSU Extension early childhood educators offer a five-part, online series for parents and caregivers.
Classes run weekly from 8-9:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 5. A grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation provides children’s books, activity sheets and other supplies for Wexford County families.
Registration: https://bit.ly/GPOct2020. More details: rymanow1@msu.edu.
Educational conference
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America presents a free virtual educational conference from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
The event aims to assist Michigan residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests speaker is Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Health and care giving experts provide information and advice. Registration: alzfdn.org/tour. National helpline: 866-232-8484.
Landscaping talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan hosts local landscaper Brian Zimmerman at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom.
Zimmerman presents “Designing with Woody Ornamentals.” Non-members are asked to donate $5. Register through mganm.org.
Elder Series
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College offers the Elder Series at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 6-27. Topics include Medicare, estate planning, long-term care and others related to aging.
Zoom and in-person sessions are available. Cost is $15 per event. Registration: 231-348-6705.
Virtual career fair
LANSING — MDOT hosts a virtual career fair from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 6. Seasonal and permanent positions are available in maintenance, electric, transportation engineering, technicians and other skilled trades.
Internships are also possible. More information: MDOT-Recruitment@Michigan.gov.
Walking to school
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts Northern Michigan Walk to School Day on Oct. 7.
About 1,100 students in northern Michigan participated last year, and this year’s goal is to surpass 1,500 students. Norte will also name “The Most Walk-tastic Northern Michigan School.”
Parents and teachers can contact Abby@elgruponorte.org for assistance with routes or more details.
Election forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County presents the forum “Election 2020- Voting Rights Reforms in Action” at noon Oct. 7 via Zoom. The speaker is Christopher Thomas, Michigan’s recently retired elections director. The meeting ID is 860 0820 7285.
Homeowner information
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region offers virtual homeowner information sessions this fall.
Learn about ownership opportunities in Maple City.
Sessions: 3 p.m. Oct. 7, noon Oct. 12, 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 11 a.m. Oct. 29. Registration: habitatgtr.org.
Wellness workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health continues its wellness workshops via the Zoom application.
Prices vary. Register through Eventbrite.com.
Upcoming sessions:
- Oct. 8 — Liver Renew: 4 Part Workshop Series
- Oct. 13 — Gluten-Free Baking: Sourdough Bread
- Nov. 5 — Thyroid Health: Three-Part Series to Support and Heal
- Nov. 10 — Allergen Free Holiday Baking
- Dec. 3 — Carbs Are My Soulmate: Eat Carbs and Maintain a Healthy Weight
Backpack donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Sunrise Rotary Club recently gave another 400 backpacks for middle and high school students in TCAPS.
This donation is in addition to the backpacks and school supplies already provided through the club’s annual Backpacks for Kids program.
Walking tours
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours continue through Oct. 18. Learn the history of Empire during this walking tour. Meet at the corner of M-22 and Front Street near the old schoolhouse.
Groups are limited to six people.
Contact: 248-931-9440.
