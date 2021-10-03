Yoga class set for Oct. 5
INTERLOCHEN — A Vinyasa yoga practice begins at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Donations are appreciated.
Book-folding class at Bellaire library
BELLAIRE — Sue Geshel leads a book-folding activity at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bellaire Public Library. Fold pages of a book so it shows the word “joy.” All supplies provided. Space is limited. Register online or call the library at 231-533-8814.
Drawing workshop set for Glen Arbor
GLEN ARBOR — David Westerfield leads the “Drawing Demystified” class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Ages 13 and older can learn the basics of drawing, including building shapes, line, shading and other techniques. Cost is $75 for GAAC members, $85 for others. Registration is due Oct. 6 at glenarborart.org.
Basketry sessions on Wednesdays
ALDEN — Dorothy Walter leads basketry activities from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Experience is not required. A $5 fee covers materials. More information: 231-331-6583.
Workshops on managing money
INTERLOCHEN — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency presents Money Management workshops from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 at Interlochen Public Library. These Wednesday events cover consumer protection, debt reduction, banking basics and other topics. Registration: 231-276-6767 or nmcaa.net/workshops.
Book club meets in Interlochen
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Interlochen Public Library. Check out the book from the library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Sons of Norway meeting Oct. 7
SUTTONS BAY —The local Christian Radich Lodge Sons of Norway meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. This monthly event includes a business portion and program. More information: 248-890-9221.
NWS presents a virtual book talk
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents science author Mary Roach at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 via livestream. Roach talks about her newest book “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law.” Find tickets for $10.50 each through the NWS website.
Mentor recruitment
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters launches the “30 Bigs in 30 Days” campaign to recruit 30 new mentors in October. Mentors (Bigs) meet with their mentees (Littles) four to six hours per month. In-person training is provided. Bigsupnorth.com/volunteer
Peer support events scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support activities in October.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via the Zoom application.
Peer Advocacy Group sessions start at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 and Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26.
Spirit Club hosts Friday events beginning at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 3 p.m. The free program features instructor-led exercise.
Race fundraiser results released
TRAVERSE CITY — The TVC5K Run the Runway supported the nonprofit Wings of Mercy with more than $20,000. More than 200 runners participated in the September race at Cherry Capital Airport.
Library sale raises more than $19K
ELK RAPIDS — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library collected more than $19,000 from the September Glamour, Glitter and Glitz event. Funds will support library events and activities.
Hospital awarded regional grant
FRANKFORT — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Anchor and Heart Endowment recently awarded Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital. Its new specialty clinic receives a $94,320 grant to provide local patients with services like cardiology, orthopedic surgery and urology.
