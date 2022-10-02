Community lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Gabriel Corfas presents on hearing disorders and their treatment at 3 p.m. Oct. 3 at Peninsula Community Library.
This is the first in the Michigan Medicine Peninsula Community Lecture Series. Register at victors.us/mimedpeninsula2022.
‘Adulting 101’ series
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension offers the “Adulting 101- Fall Series” at 6 p.m. Mondays in October via Zoom.
The free sessions cover voting (Oct. 3), choosing a career (Oct. 10), spending plans (Oct. 17) and personal finances (Oct. 24).
Young adults and teens may sign up via https://events.anr.msu.edu/Adult101Fall22/.
Community survey launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Administration plans to conduct the annual National Community Survey to help county staff and the Board of Commissioners identify community priorities.
County residents can complete the questionnaire Oct. 4-18 at gtcountymi.gov. Questions: 231-922-4780; admin@gtcountymi.gov.
Woodworking presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers hosts woodworker Chad Womack at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. He shares his experience working with the EcoCorps over the summer and helping SEEDS develop products made with rescued wood.
RSVP: elizabeth@ecoseeds.org; 231-883-7922.
Autumn Yard Sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s Autumn Yard Sale goes from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Clubhouse at the Civic Center. Bikes and accessories are sold.
‘Great Lakes for Sale’ program
SUTTONS BAY — An interview with author Dave Dempsey begins at noon Oct. 5 at the Government Center and via Zoom. Dempsey wrote “Great Lakes for Sale.”
This event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Leelanau County’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Creating a centerpiece
KINGSLEY — The Fall Rustic Wooden Box Centerpiece crafting session begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 at Olds Floral & Design.
Admission is $55 at MyNorthTickets.com. Questions: 231-263-7290.
Local candidate forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners candidate forum from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
The event is available through the LWVGTA Facebook page.
Race supports Benzie program
FRANKFORT — Benzie County Emergency Response Team (CERT) will receive more than $2,000.
Tri-Again Fitness team members competed in the Ironman 70.3 Michigan in September and chose CERT for their Charity Challenge. The donation will help purchase equipment and first aid supplies for the volunteer group.
Church schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts Sunday meetings at 10 a.m. with President Kim Rindlesbacher presiding. Activities for ages 12-18 take place Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.
Additionally, the church offers the Family History Center for genealogy research. The center is open from 1-8 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays. Call 907-723-7800 to make an appointment.
Grant proposals accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mission Committee of the Presbyterian Church plans to award four, $5,000 grants to area nonprofits.
The 2023 Request for Proposals are accepted until Oct. 15. Interested nonprofits can complete the form at https://forms.gle/yQhtZEF1LC2abBAv7. Questions: 231-946-5680.
Novel released
NORTHPORT — Vic Peterson published his debut novel “The Berserkers.” Peterson splits his time between Kansas and Leelanau County.
The fantasy-mystery story is available at Horizon Books, Dog Ear Books and Leland Books. The audiobook is at Libro.FM.
