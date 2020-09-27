Childhood education training
EAST LANSING — MSU Extension offers a training called Building Early Emotional Skills (BEES) for Early Childhood Professionals. The free, online series runs Sept. 27 through Nov. 30. Materials are provided. Register through Oct. 5. Contact: kmoyses@msu.edu
Resurfacing begins Sept. 28
MESICK — MDOT plans to resurface about 8.7 miles of M-115 starting Sept. 28. The $2.3 million project covers the highway from 28 Road to the roundabout at M-37. Drivers should follow daytime lane closures. Work should be finished Oct. 30.
Book project donates $1,000
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society donated $1,000 and research assistance to the Committee to Record the Story of Traverse Area Libraries. The group plans to publish a book on the history of library services since the 19th century. Local author Heather Shumaker interviewed people involved in library development and efforts to save the former facility on Sixth Street. Book proceeds will benefit Traverse Area District Library archives. Donate at UWNWMI.org/crstal or send checks to Library History Project, P.O. Box 6835 in Traverse City, MI 49696.
Migraine lecture series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Association of Migraine Disorders presents a free educational series from Oct. 3-10. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST each day. Topics include diagnoses, treatments, products and applications and more. Professionals, patients and caregivers may sign up at MigraineSymposium.org. Questions: melissa@migrainedisorders.org.
Historical society to meet via Zoom
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 via the Zoom application. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown speaks about land protection and upcoming projects. Call 231-223-7489 for the meeting link.
Explore Academy
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte invites 13-18 year olds to enroll in this year’s Explore Academy. The six-week, online session includes lessons about decision making, advocacy and community leadership. Weekly meetings begin at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Cost is $35 per person; scholarships available. Questions: gary@elgruponorte.org.
Mental health virtual rally
LANSING — Community Mental Health Association of Michigan hosts the Walk-A-Mile in My Shoes Virtual Rally Sept. 29. The opening ceremony begins at noon. The event aims to raise awareness of behavioral health and funding needs for mental health services in the state. Everyone is encouraged to post photos of their experience using #WalkAMile.
Public open house
ELK RAPIDS — The Village of Elk Rapids hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the government center. The public is invited to comment on improvements to the Ames Street District from East of U.S. 31 to the village limits. COVID-19 safety requirements are enforced. Questions: 517-202-4219.
Organization event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents Kate Sood from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 30 via Zoom. Sood talks about creating an organized and peaceful space. Registration is required at tadl.org.
Rotary grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts applications for its mini-grant program through Sept. 30. Awards are available for nonprofits and school systems in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Funds can support equipment, programs, projects or participation fees. tcsunriserotary.org
MDOT seeks public input
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to take an online survey through Sept. 30. The Michigan Mobility 2045 outlines priorities for state transportation for the next 25 years. Send ideas to MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov or MDOT at the Van Wagoner Transportation Building, P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
Impact100 grants awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City selected nonprofits Michael’s Place, Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region and Newton’s Road Northwest to each receive $105,333.34. The organization’s 316 members each donated at least $1,000 to the 2020 grants. Michael’s Place plans to use funds for its Tending Wounds program for kids and adults impacted by a loved one’s suicide or overdose. Habitat will provide revolving capital to build more homes. Newton’s Road aims to recruit and train a community liaison in libraries who will provide STEM experiences for K-12 students.
Terrarium workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Floral designer Derek Woodruff offers the Happy Hour Terrarium Workshop Series Oct. 1 and 8 at Kirkbride Hall. Learn how to create and care for the plant. Supplies and snacks provided. Bring a beverage, if desired. Cost is $75 each. Space is limited. Sign up through thevillagetc.com.
