Lane closure
MESICK — MDOT closes a lane on M-115 from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. Crews plan to apply sealant to the bridge over the Manistee River, west of Mesick. Single-lane closures are expected from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily during this project.
Street input needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority and the City of Traverse City invite everyone to comment on the Reimagine East Front Street Initiative from noon to 1:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in Minerva’s Boardroom at the Park Place. Discuss three potential designs for East Front Street and three scenarios for two-way streets throughout downtown. A virtual option is available. reimagineeastfront.com
Meet the senator
CADILLAC — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts office hours at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce. Residents of the 35th District may express opinions or concerns about state government or request assistance with a state issue. Contact: 855-347-8035 or SenCVanderWall@Senate.Michigan.gov.
Nature art displayed
EMPIRE — Four regional artists exhibit their “Nature Through Pastels” through Oct. 29 at Glen Lake Community Library. Meet the artists and hear about their paintings from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28 at the library. Many pieces are for sale, with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting the library.
Beaded pin course
LUDINGTON — Meredith Hanson teaches the Beaded Cabochon Pin Workshop Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Price is $30 for LACA members, $35 for others. Cost includes supplies. Sign up by calling 231-845-2787 or visit the LACA website.
Meeting canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County scrapped its Sept. 30 Brownfield Redevelopment Authority meeting. The next regular meeting is scheduled Oct. 28 at the Governmental Center.
Arts series
MANISTEE — West Shore Community College kicks off its 2021-22 Performing Arts Series at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. Le Cirque Espirit presents “Spirit of the Machine,” an acrobatic show. Purchase tickets online or call 231-843-5507.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS seeks volunteers for its Sex Education Advisory Committee. TCAPS students, parents, educators, clergy and health professionals may join for a three-year term. The group meets once a month from October through May. Members review sex education curriculum and materials according to Public Act 226 and local bylaws. Interested volunteers may contact mcgeeda@tcaps.net or 231-933-6982 before Sept. 30.
Fall at the museum
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday this fall. The museum closes Oct. 2 and plans to reopen for the season in June 2022. Admission is $3 for adults; free for kids and members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.