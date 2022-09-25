Porch-A-Palooza
TRAVERSE CITY — Addiction Treatment Services hosts Porch-A-Palooza starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at 1010 S. Garfield Ave.
Activities: dunk tank, dance workshop, euchre tournament, take-home crafts and more.
A comedy show starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Opera House. Seats are $25 at cityoperahouse.org.
Garden club meets at Nature Center
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club gathers Sept. 27 at Boardman River Nature Center. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.
The program starts at 12:15 p.m. and then attendees may discuss garden tools, books and tips. A membership meeting follows.
RSVP to 231-645-3900 or 231-357-9811.
Pastel workshop set in LudingtonLUDINGTON — Marie Marfia leads the “Pastel Fall Foliage” workshop from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Bring a photo to reference or borrow one from the instructor.
Cost is $40 for LACA members and $45 for others at ludingtonartscenter.org.
Vaccine clinic
MANISTEE — District Health Department No. 10 offers a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at Little River Casino and Resort.
Bring insurance cards and a driver’s license. The seasonal flu vaccine costs $37 without insurance. High-dose and preservative-free shots are $46. Appointments: dhd10.org/schedule.
Environmental conference
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC hosts the Lakebed 2030 conference Sept. 28-29 at the Hagerty Center- Great Lakes Campus. Topics include mapping the Great Lakes, cataloguing lakebed information and sharing technological advancements.
Cost is $200 for the in-person conference or $50 for virtual admission. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4hd87bzj.
Story Stew program
TRAVERSE CITY — Story Stew is available at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Peninsula Community Library. Preschool and younger kids can hear stories and complete a craft.
Sticker design contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The City of Traverse City accepts submissions for its “First Time Voter” sticker design contest until 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
Ninth through 12th graders and residents of Grand Traverse, Benzie, Antrim, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties may create a design.
A public vote runs Oct. 2-9. The three artists with the most votes will receive $100 each.
The winning design will be printed as stickers and given to first-time voters on Election Day.
Applications: https://bit.ly/3eJ7yHy. Questions: 231-922-4480.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Palatinate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas.
They are asking for crocheted, sewn, quilted or knitted blankets that are around 36-by-36 inches.
The local Job Winslow DAR chapter plans to send the blankets Oct. 1.
To donate, contact kmsmel@yahoo.com or 936-662-7809.
Community art project
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts invites the public to participate in an art fundraiser called “Community Art2.”
All ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to help create small canvases that will be exhibited in Hardy Hall Gallery.
Pay $5 for two, 6-by-6 canvases or $10 for four, 6-by-6 canvases.
Participants must pick up their canvases at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Return finished artwork to the center by 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
The Community Art2 exhibition runs Nov. 17 through Dec. 18.
The public can purchase canvases for $20 each.
Proceeds support RRCA school field trips, workshops and theatre camp.
Register in person or at www.ramsdelltheatre.org/art/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.