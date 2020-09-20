Online lectures
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center offers two online lectures this fall. “The Power of Art in 28 1/2 Minutes” and “Creative Resistance: Political Art + Craftivism” are available Sept. 20 through Nov. 5.
Tickets are $15 for the public and $10 for GAAC members. These are part of the “Power Tools” exhibition, displayed through Nov. 5.
Peace day events
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 sponsors International Day of Peace starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Clinch Park beach.
The sunrise ceremony is followed by the mayor’s proclamation at City Hall and then the planting of a peace pole in town. Attendees are required to wear face masks.
Suicide prevention training
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan offers “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention training Sept. 21 and 29.
Social worker Allison Zimpfer-Hoerr leads these free, 1.5-hour virtual sessions. Register online or call 231-946-8975.
Voting drive
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters- Grand Traverse Area hosts a voting drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at NMC’s West Hall Innovation Center.
New voters can register during this event.
Open house
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT hosts a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 via Microsoft Teams.
Discuss plans to build a center left-turn lane on M-37 and roundabouts at the intersection of Blair Townhall Road and Vance Road. Conference ID: 277 523 795.
Call 248-509-0316 to join by phone.
Civics Happy Hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library offers Civics Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 22 on the lawn at the main branch.
Register to vote, get a library card and complete the U.S. Census form.
The library partners with League of Women Voters and the regional Census bureau for this free event.
Reiki courses
TRAVERSE CITY — Sally Littleton teaches “Reiki as a Personal Practice” Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 through Oct. 20.
Learn modern and original Japanese methods of this alternative medicine, including meditation and hands-on healing.
This online course is offered through NMC Extended Education.
More details: 231-632-2840.
Roadside Reflections
TRAVERSE CITY — Jackson Faulkner presents Roadside Reflections from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom.
Faulkner documents the loss of rural and urban history throughout the country.
Traverse Area District Library offers this event.
Writers series event slated
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series hosts Yaa Gyasi at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. The author discusses “Transcendent Kingdom,” a novel about faith, family, science and religion. The text is available at Horizon Books and Brilliant Books.
Register for this virtual event at nationalwritersseries.org.
Census drive-thru
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan hosts “Operation Census Drive Thu Party” from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24.
Get help filling out the U.S. Census form and register to vote. Attendees may also enter to win a gift card.
Recycling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents are invited to make an appointment for the RecycleSmart Scrap Tire Collection event on Sept. 26.
Call 231-941-5555 for more information.
Teacher discounts
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer stores offer 15 percent off for teachers through the end of the 2020-21 school year. The discount applies to school supplies, face masks and hand sanitizers.
Teachers show their school ID at the customer service desk to receive a coupon each time they shop.
Hygiene pantry open
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County residents may access a free hygiene pantry from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays at Jubilee House.
Items include laundry detergent, shampoo, dish soap and personal care products.
Guests should wear a mask and stay a safe distance from others.
Mayflower descendant named
SUTTONS BAY — Rebecca Carlson, of Suttons Bay, recently documented her ancestry to qualify for membership in the Society of Mayflower Descendants in Michigan.
She traced her heritage to Henry Samson, who arrived in the harbor near Plymouth, Massachusetts on the Mayflower in November 1620.
Pouches of Love program
PETOSKEY — Bay View Association’s Woman’s Council members hope to soon distribute Pouches of Love to people who are associated with Friendship Center of Harbor Springs, but isolated at Hillside and in their subsidized homes during the pandemic.
Pouches include bookmarks, a small craft, devotionals, activity books and more.
Write a note of encouragement, including an address and name to get a pen pal.
Drop off at Bay View Post Office or email mabdunbar@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.