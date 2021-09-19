Boater safety course
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boating safety class from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Ages 12 and older may learn about safety equipment, navigation rules, charting and more. Both classes required to obtain certification. Cost is $15 and includes the book.
Register by Sept. 20. Contact: 231-883-8040; diannewalk48@gmail.com.
Peace celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 hosts its annual International Day of Peace celebration Sept. 21 at Clinch Park Beach. The day begins at 8 a.m. with songs and prayers. The mayor gives the peace proclamation at 9 a.m. outside of the Government Center. Finally, a peace pole is planted at 10 a.m. at F&M Park.
Apportionment discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a discussion on county apportionment and redistricting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 via Zoom. Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg presents about the process. LWVGTA.org
Yoga practices
INTERLOCHEN — A Vinyasa yoga flow class begins at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Donations appreciated.
Educators meet
TRAVERSE CITY — DKG Phi Chapter meets at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at Northwest Education Services Conference Center. Members can learn about educator grants, distribution of books to educators and the Third Grade Learning Law.
Area women educators are invited. COVID protocols are followed. More information: dkggta@gmail.com.
Improv show
LELAND — Leland Township Library hosts the Tilt Think Improv Players for Litflix at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Performers create stories and scenes based on inspiration from the audience. The free outdoor program is for older children and adults. Bring chairs and/or blankets. Contact: 231-256-9152.
Parent Network meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan hosts the Parent Network meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 via Zoom. Families of youth and adults with disabilities may learn about healthcare and educational resources.
Art sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart meets from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 and 29 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, drawing or another creative activity.
Grant award winners
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation Board of Directors recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Summer Cycle grant awards, totaling $64,620.
- $14,130 to Springdale Township for the Tennis Court Resurfacing Project, supported by the Minger Family Endowment Fund.
- $3,000 to the Arcadia Township Historical Commission for the Arcadia Historical Museum Carriage House Project, supported by the Limitless Fund.
- $4,990 to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan for the Finding Foster Families: A Recruitment and Retention Campaign in Manistee County Project, supported by the Limitless Fund.
- $30,000 ($10,000 per year for three years) to Housing North to help fund a Housing Ready Position, supported by the Manistee County Quality of Life Fund.
- $2,500 to the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative, supported by the Limitless Fund.
- $5,000 to Leaps and Bounds Early Childhood Education Program at Onekama Consolidated Schools, supported by the Community Response Fund and the Limitless Fund.
- $5,000 to the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts for the exterior door security breach project, supported by the Limitless Fund.
Commented
