Writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Michael’s Place presents the Writing through Loss Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Interlochen Public Library.
Voting forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area presents a forum at noon Sept. 20 at Traverse Area District Library.
Grand Traverse County Chief Deputy Clerk Sam Gedman speaks on “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Voting but Were Afraid to Ask.” lwvgta.org
History talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Tim Carroll presents on local history at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Peninsula Community Library.
Women’s sorority meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — DKG Phi Chapter gathers at 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at Northwest Education Services. Linda Meyer, breast cancer support from Cowell Family Cancer Center, gives an overview of services for cancer patients.
Area women educators are invited. More details: dkggta@gmail.com.
Postcard history
BELLAIRE — Learn about the history of Bellaire in postcards at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Bellaire Public Library.
Sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Bellaire Historical Society. Donations are accepted.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club members gather at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Acme Township Hall.
Linda Schubert, from Sakura Bonsai Society of Northern Michigan, presents “Demystifying Bonsai.”
She includes selecting, pruning and caring for the plants.
Call 231-938-9611 with questions or for directions.
Voter registration
TRAVERSE CITY — National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20.
The League of Women Voters provides nonpartisan resources like their Vote411, which aims to guide people through the voter registration process.
Register through the mail, via vote411.org or in person.
Additionally, the Michigan Secretary of State offers voter registration steps at mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Home/RegisterToVote/#where.
Grand Hotel discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Mike Fornes presents on the Grand Hotel at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Traverse Area District Library and via Zoom. Copies of “Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel” are available to purchase. Sign up via events.tadl.org.
‘Dark Matter’ exhibition
MANISTEE — Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts presents the new exhibition “Dark Matter: Abstract Studies in Texture” from Sept. 21 through Oct. 29. View Christopher Fellows’ artwork from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday or by appointment.
An art reception is set from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 24.
Community fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery Owner Shanny Brooke organized this year’s community fundraiser to benefit Parallel 45 Theatre.
The Annual Community Fundraiser (Remixed) is open through GoFundMe. In previous years, the event occurred in person at the gallery. Donate to the local nonprofit and enter to win an artwork by David Adix.
Fall museum hours
PETOSKEY — Little Traverse Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday this fall.
Vintage Views Walking Tours begin at 2 p.m. Saturdays. The museum closes for the season Oct. 1.
Bigs seeks ambassadors
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks participants for the Bigs’ Ambassador Program. Community members in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Kalkaska counties may join.
Roles include working with Bigs board and staff on recruitment plans, quarterly meetings and occasional networking events.
Contact krista.goldman@bigsupnorth.com to learn more about the ambassador committee and/or apply by Sept. 23.
