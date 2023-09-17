Highway resurfacing
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to start resurfacing M-72 on Monday.
Work will occur along 2.5 miles of the highway from Bugai Road/Gray Road to Bay Street. Drivers must follow lane closures through early November.
Neighborhood meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Slabtown Neighborhood Association is hosting its fall meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Meet with neighbors and learn about upcoming activities. To receive ongoing information, contact Slabtown.sna@gmail.com.
Voting rights presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area will present “Voting Rights: Implementation of Prop 2” at noon Tuesday at Traverse Area District Library.
The speaker is Mackenzie Walz, a voting rights legal fellow for Promote the Vote. Learn more at lwvgta.org.
Microplastics program
LELAND — Heather Smith is speaking on “Microplastics in the Great Lakes” at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Leland Township Public Library. Smith is a waterkeeper with the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay.
Sorority gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at North Ed Conference Center.
The finance committee will host this meeting. Discussion will include yearbook distribution, committee meetings and the Oct. 17 auction. New members will be inducted afterward. Contact: dkggta@gmail.com.
Beulah Boosters meeting
BEULAH — Beulah Boosters will hold their fall membership meeting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Village Park Pavilion.
Anyone interested in activities and events in Beulah may attend. Hear an update on the “Support the Courts” fundraiser. For more details, call 231-383-1120.
Garden club meeting
WILLIAMSBURG — Sweetwater Evening Garden Club is hosting club member Margery Breit at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Acme Township Hall.
Breit is presenting about sowing winter seeds for summer plants. Questions: 231-938-9611.
Golf fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG — Veterans in Crisis is providing its annual Golfing for Vets Scramble at 9 a.m. Wednesday at LochenHeath Golf Club.
Entry is $250 per player. Sponsorship is available. Register at veteransincrisis.org/golf-event.
Adult discussion program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Decisions Series will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Traverse Area District Library.
The eight-part series covers world affairs and is organized by the Foreign Policy Association. Register at tadl.org/great-decisions.
Planning class
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension is offering a Citizen Planner Program starting Oct. 4 at East Bay Township Hall.
Sessions occur from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 8.
Registration is due Wednesday at https://tinyurl.com/mr3xu8cw. More information: cplanner@msu.edu.
Tree presentation
BENZONIA — Plant It Wild will present “Climate Change and Trees” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
Contact plantitwild2day@gmail.com to register for the virtual session.
BAHS annual meeting
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society is hosting its annual meeting and volunteer appreciation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mills Community House.
Point Betsie Lighthouse Manager Marc Van Horn will present “Point Betsie: Caretakers of the Light.”
RSVP: 231-882-5539; info@benziemuseum.org.
International forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s International Affairs Forum is launching its 30th season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Dennos Museum Center.
Alexander Evans, professor in practice of public policy at London School of Economics, will present “Can Democracy Win the Cyberwars?”
In-person tickets are $15; live-stream access is $10. Students and educators get in free with their ID. To reserve seats, visit tciaf.com.
