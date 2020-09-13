DivorceCare program
WILLIAMSBURG — DivorceCare starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at New Hope Community Church.
The 13-week program aims to offer support for people going through a divorce or separation.
Questions: 231-218-9765.
Energy open houses
TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy hosts virtual open houses to gather input for its Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Sessions: 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10. MICleanEnergy.com.
MDOT open house
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT hosts a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 via Microsoft Teams. Discuss the replacement of the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River.
Call 248-509-0316 or enter the conference ID 537 701 948 to join.
Send comments to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or 425 W. Ottawa St./P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909 by Oct. 1.
Virtual class for parents
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS launches the virtual series “Light the Path to A Happy Kid” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Behavior analyst Jessica Minahan speaks about child anxiety.
Parents are invited to learn about cyberbullying, mindfulness, social media pressure and other topics.
The free series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 13. RSVP: sites.google.com/tcapsstudent.net/light-the-way-to-a-happy-kid-e/home.
Grief support group
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place hosts the GriefShare Support Group Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 16 through Dec. 16 at East Bay Calvary Church.
Sessions include videos, small group discussion and workbook exercises.
Space is limited.
Cost is $20. Registration: griefshare.org/groups/125503. Questions: goodgrief@mymichaelsplace.net
Meet the candidates
EMPIRE — Meet the candidates running for Empire Village Council positions from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Johnson Park Pavilion.
Masks and social distancing are practiced.
Day of Caring
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan hosts the 2020 Day of Caring on Sept. 17. Volunteers are needed for projects, including gardening, trail cleanup, invasive species removal, shoe sorting and more.
Masks are required. The Virtual5K(indnesses) encourages kids and groups to complete an act of kindness and submit a photo to United Way’s social media pages. Contact: volunteer@unitedwaynwmi.org.
Virtual open house set
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT hosts a virtual open house at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 via Microsoft Teams.
Discuss the 2021 M-115 Manistee River bridge project. Call 248-509-0316 or enter the conference ID 496 612 918 to join.
Send comments to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or 425 W. Ottawa St./P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909 by Oct. 1.
Sinatra hits
BEULAH — Vocalist Doc Probes and pianist David Chown present their concert “Frankly Sinatra” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Donations support local charities.
Suffrage speakers
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leads voting discussions with several academics via the Zoom application.
The series kicks off with “The Constitution’s Suffrage Amendments: Giving Voice to Those Who Were Not Silent” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
NMC instructors Mindy Morton and John Zachman talk about the 15th, 19th and 24th amendments.
Other events:
- Oct. 16 — “Elections and Voting”
- Nov. 12 — “A Century of Gender Justice Activism”
Historic site tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Peter Dougherty House is closed for in-person tours, but people can go online for a virtual tour of the 1842 clapboard home.
The property, located on Old Mission Peninsula, also features trails and a garden.
Primitive Quilts and Projects magazine recently captured the area in a photo shoot.
The publication is expected to release Oct. 27. More details: doughertyoldmissionhouse.com
Text support program
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan and its community partners recently announced the Bright by Text program.
Families with young children can access education and development tools and information about local resources available through this free service.
Parents and caregivers may sign up by texting NWMI to 274448.
This includes two to four messages each week with links to tips and short videos on brain development, health, learning activities and other topics.
Free youth program slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan offers the free Youth Empowerment for Success (YES) program for Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
The 10-week program aims to assist ages 12-20 with self-awareness, resilience, coping with stress and creating supportive relationships.
Services are available through texting, phone or video calls or in person with social distancing. Contact: 231-922-4800.
