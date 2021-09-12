Library update
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library changes its hours after Sept. 12. The Woodmere branch is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Cross-stitching class
INTERLOCHEN — Tweens are invited to learn the basics of cross stitching from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at Interlochen Public Library. Materials are provided.
Health survey
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Health Clinic invites community members to anonymously share feedback about health care access, health behaviors and well-being in the region. The survey is available through Sept. 15 at TraverseHealthClinic.org.
Acting workshop for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Parallel 45 Theatre offers the Fundamentals of Acting Workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 15 through Nov. 3 at Civic Center Park. Sixth through ninth graders learn to create characters, improvise and perform scenes and monologues. Cost is $265. parallel45.org/education
Manistee summit
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Regional Summit begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 at Little River Casino Resort. Questions: jschmeling@manisteecountymi.gov.
Recycling collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Conservation District and Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program offer a free recycling collection from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at TBA Career-Tech Center. Drop off large equipment and tractor tires. Register at natureiscalling.org.
Parade of Homes
TRAVERSE CITY — Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area presents the annual Parade of Homes Sept. 16-19. View eight new and remodeled homes. Tickets are $18 at the HBA, or $20 at the door. Contact: 231-946-2305.
Museum receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center receives nearly $50,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Funds cover the costs of five oversize painting racks, which aim to expand existing collection space.
Additionally, the center plans to make its collection fully accessible online. The first phase is available at dennosmuseum.catalogaccess.com.
Campaign receives funds
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center recently received a $15,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation for its capital campaign. The project allows the center to double its workspace and upgrade technology.
Author releases book
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Bob Downes recently published “The Wolf and the Willow.”
The historical novel tells of the first contact between Indigenous people and Spanish conquistadors.
The book is a prequel to his “Windigo Moon,” released in 2017.
Fundraiser event results
TRAVERSE CITY — Golfers, community members and business leaders supported local children by raising more than $130,000 during the Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Golf Event.
The sold-out event also featured live and online auctions that raised $52,000.
Since 2016, more than $702,000 has provided kids with an adult mentor.
Museum receives donation
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum received a $20,000 estate gift in memory of Vera G. Ward, a descendant of Howard Mesick.
Her wishes were to contribute to the ongoing work of preserving Mesick’s history.
Museum President Cheryl Bader announced this gift will fund updates to museum technology, marketing and building areas.
Kris Matson facilitated the memorial gift.
Ward was born in New York. She often searched for family history during her visits to Mesick.
