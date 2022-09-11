Highway resurfacing
CADILLAC — The Michigan Department of Transportation resurfaces M-115 from south of the Osceola/Wexford county line to north of South 41 Road starting Sept. 12.
The project also includes upgrading guardrails and repairing shoulders along 3.2 miles of the highway.
Drivers should expect occasional lane closures through Oct. 31.
Community lecture
TRAVERSE CITY — Sami Malek presents “Advances in Understanding and Treating Blood Cancers” at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Peninsula Community Library.
This is part of the Michigan Medicine Peninsula Community Lecture Series.
Register at victors.us/mimedpeninsula2022.
Photo presentation
ALDEN — Vincent Ledvina gives a presentation at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Helena Township Community Center. He discusses photograph tips for the Northern Lights and dark spaces as part of the Antrim Photography Workshop.
Admission is $10 per workshop or pay $50 for a one-year membership. Contact: 231-313-8820.
Author appearance
EMPIRE — Author Tim Mulherin shares his book “Sand, Stars, Wind and Water” at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Glen Lake Library.
Short plays
MANISTEE — “An Evening of New Short Plays” begins at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13-14 at Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. Events feature works by area playwrights Maripat Allen and Rick Plummer.
Performances are for ages 14 and older.
Admission is $20 at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35295/production/1134665.
Book folding workshop
LUDINGTON — The “Accordion Fold Books” workshop goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Students should bring decorations like ribbons, photos and magazine images.
Cost is $25 for LACA members, $30 for others. Supplies are included. Sign up at ludingtonartscenter.org or call 231-845-2787.
Story Stew program
TRAVERSE CITY — Story Stew is available at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Peninsula Community Library. Preschool and younger kids can hear stories and complete a craft.
Film festival slated
SAULT STE MARIE — The Soo Film Festival runs Sept. 14-18 at the Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library.
Tickets are $7 per block, $5 for seniors and students.
A daily pass is $20 and includes admission to all blocks in one day.
The festival pass is $50 and includes all films and short programs every day. Films at the library are free.
Find the schedule and film descriptions at soofilmfestival.org.
LWV forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Sept. 14 via Zoom.
Judy Karandjeff, from the League of Women Voters of Michigan, discusses Promote the Vote 2022, Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn, reproductive freedom and transparency and term limits. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3Tt4JKu.
Museum concert series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center kicks off its 2022-23 concert series with the Sweet Water Warblers at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
Other upcoming shows:
- Larry McCray at 8 p.m. Oct. 1
- Nobuntu at 7 p.m. Oct. 19
- Alex Cuba at 8 p.m. Nov. 11
- Enter the Haggis at 7 p.m. Feb. 23
Admission prices vary. Get tickets at dennosmuseum.org.
Blankets for military families
TRAVERSE CITY — The Palatinate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks handmade baby blankets for U.S. military families stationed overseas. They are asking for crocheted, sewn, quilted or knitted blankets that are around 36-by-36 inches.
The local Job Winslow DAR chapter plans to send the blankets Oct. 1. To donate, contact kmsmel@yahoo.com or 936-662-7809.
