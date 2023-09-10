9/11 remembrance at fire department
TRAVERSE CITY — Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council is presenting a 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, 897 Parsons Road.
Event questions: daniel.hill@scouting.org.
Birding group meets at library
TRAVERSE CITY — The birding group Wing Watchers will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Peninsula Community Library. Contact: 231-223-7700.
Call for school supplies
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is hosting the School Supply Drive through Monday.
The business is collecting crayons, dry erase markers, water bottles, No. 2 pencils, one-subject notebooks and other supplies.
Items will go to Traverse City Area Public Schools and can be dropped off at the Front Street or South Airport branches.
People can also order through the Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/5de4b7em.
Health workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is providing free Personal Action Toward Health workshops from Sept. 19 to Nov. 7.
Adults with kidney disease and their family members may attend these virtual sessions.
An informational meeting starts at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Topics include controlling symptoms, communicating with health providers and more.
Register at nkfm.org/KPATH or call 800-482-1455.
Historical society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society will gather at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Peninsula Community Library.
Members can view the library’s presentation of “Postcard Tales.” Historian Don Harrison will tell stories based on antique postcards
After this, the society will host its annual meeting. This is open to the public.
RSVP to 231-223-7700. Questions: twdalluge@gmail.com.
Play auditions
GRAYLING — Auditions for “Deathtrap” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at AuSable Artisan Village.
Roles are available for two adult women and three adult men. This community theater project will be staged on Oct. 27-29. More information: 989-745-6096.
Remain in Touch program
BELLAIRE — Learn about the Remain in Touch nonprofit at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bellaire Public Library.
The program allows incarcerated parents to select a book to read aloud to their child.
The reading is recording and sent to the child. More details: 231-533-8814.
Book discussion at Interlochen library
INTERLOCHEN — Thursday Morning Book Club is featuring “The Humanist Way: An Introduction to Ethical Humanist Religion” by Edward L. Ericson at 10 a.m. Thursday at Interlochen Public Library.
Uganda lecture
BENZONIA — Ron Atkinson is presenting “A Benzie Boy’s Fifty-Plus Years’ Engagement in the Past and Present of The Acholi People of Northern Uganda” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mills Community House and on Zoom.
This is part of Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. A $5 donation is suggested. Learn more at benziemuseum.org.
Art displays open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center is presenting several exhibitions from Friday through Jan. 7.
These exhibitions are opening: “Stephen Duren: A 60 Year Retrospective,” “Passages: The Art of Ron Gianola” and “A Separate Shining: Selections from the Tuesen Takk Foundation Collection.”
A reception with music and refreshments begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets are $5 for the public and free for museum members. RSVP at dennosmuseum.org/opening.
Online book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its Offline BookShelf sale. Select books online, then pay and pick up at the library.
Hardcovers are $2, paperbacks are $1, a bag of books is $5 and puzzles are $5. Proceeds benefit library programs.
To order, go to librarycat.org/lib/FriendsIPL.
