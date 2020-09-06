Walking program
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Charter Township presents the outdoor walking program “Explore East Bay” this fall. Participants may record their daily steps at an East Bay Township park and submit photos from Sept. 7 through Nov. 1. Sign up at eastbaytwp.org/exploreeastbay. More details: 231-947-8681.
Balance bike program
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte offers Estrellas from Sept. 8 through Oct. 30. Preschoolers and kindergartners are invited to this balance bike program. Sessions start at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Clubhouse. Questions: programs@elgruponorte.org; 231-883-2404.
U.S. 31 roadwork
ELK RAPIDS — MDOT plans to resurface U.S. 31 from north of Campbell Road to north of Barnes Road starting Sept. 8. The 5.2-mile project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips. Crews expect to finish by Oct. 24. Watch for lane closures and follow traffic regulators.
Foster parent program
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services hosts “Intro to Fostering” at noon Sept. 9 and 22 via Zoom. This virtual orientation is for anyone interested in learning about foster and adoptive parenting. A licensed social worker discusses the process and answers questions. Register online or call 231-946-8975.
School supply drive
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan accepts donations for the “Third is the Word” campaign Sept. 10-18 outside the Chamber of Commerce, 202 E. Grandview Parkway. Accepted items include pencils, folders, notebooks and other school supplies. Drop off at a UPS truck from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Sept. 10 kickoff runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: bailey@unitedwaynwmi.org.
World Suicide Prevention Day
TRAVERSE CITY — HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan hosts a World Suicide Prevention Day event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Open Space. Stand along Grandview Parkway to remember loved ones lost to suicide. The evening concludes with a candle-lit moment of silence. Attendees may bring posters and candles. Social distancing and masks are required. Donations go toward local organizations. Questions: hopelivesinnomi@gmail.com.
DivorceCare program
TRAVERSE CITY — DivorceCare meets from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 10 at East Bay Calvary Church off Hammond Road. The program covers divorce and recovery topics including anger, loneliness and forgiveness. More information: 231-943-1278; mbaldwin623@gmail.com.
Parent program
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers the “Always a Parent” program from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11 and 18 via the Zoom application. Learn how parent behavior affects kids and how to communicate effectively.
Registration: 231-946-8975, ext. 1060.
Racial justice meetings
TRAVERSE CITY — Title Track and We the People- Michigan host the “Understanding Racial Justice” cohort from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sundays Sept. 20 through Oct. 18. Sessions occur via Zoom. Rotary Charities of Traverse City cosponsors this training. Register by Sept. 13. Fee ranges from $125-500. Scholarships may be available. Contact: chris@titletrackmichigan.org.
Financial series
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union presents the Financial Wellness Series, releasing a new video weekly through November. Topics include investment, services, budgeting and debt. Each video is 5-10 minutes long and posted to social media and tbacu.com.
Face masks available
KALKASKA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced face masks are freely available for low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters. Masks were distributed to local offices, including District Health Department No. 10 and Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Call the state COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 or local DHD at 231-876-3823.
Virtual home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for the 2020 Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Home Tours, which runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 30. Each household can view 10 residences. The donation-only event benefits Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Purchase tickets via MyNorthTickets.com.
