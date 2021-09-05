Backpack distribution
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise continues its Backpacks for Kids program. Volunteers recently filled backpacks with school supplies for kindergarten through 12th graders.
Bridge walk
EMPIRE — The Carl Olson Jr. Labor Day Bridge Walk begins at noon Sept. 6. Empire Area Community Center sponsors this annual event. Participants should bring their own water.
Mahjong lessons
TRAVERSE CITY — The Senior Center Network hosts mahjong lessons at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Senior Center. Classes also occur the following three Mondays. Cost is $10 and includes tiles and cards. Preregister by Sept. 8 at 231-922-4911.
Painting workshop
LUDINGTON — Artist Linda Sandow hosts the Paper Tile Painting Workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Students learn to make paper tiles that are used to create a canvas collage. Session is $40 for LACA members, $45 for others. Contact: 231-845-2787.
Stroke discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Area Stroke Club hosts a discussion about strokes and recovery from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at The Presbyterian Church. Attendees must wear face masks and keep their distance from others during the meeting.
Canoe class
TRAVERSE CITY — The Senior Center Network offers an outrigger canoe class starting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Senior Center.
Introductory sessions include land and water instruction from Traverse Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Class meets every Thursday in September.
Cost is $5 per person and includes equipment. Register at least one day before each class by calling 231-922-4911.
Local history talk
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Historical Society Board Secretary Jerry Heiman presents the next Benzonia Academy Lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Mills Community House.
He talks about the religious pioneers who settled Benzonia.
‘Deep Creek’ discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series hosts author Pam Houston at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at City Opera House and via livestream. Houston discusses “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country.”
Virtual tickets are available through the NWS website.
In-person seats are found at cityoperahouse.org.
Play performances
TRAVERSE CITY — “Escanaba in da Moonlight” performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19 at Old Town Playhouse.
Attendees must wear face masks in the venue. Prices are $28 for adults, $15 for youth. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Community fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the third annual HART Community Fundraiser this fall.
The “Artists for Wings of Wonder” exhibition is displayed Sept. 10-30.
Proceeds from art and ticket sales as well as the silent auction benefit Wings of Wonder’s Tribal Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
Author festival
PETOSKEY — Scholars and interested persons are invited to the annual C.S. Lewis Festival Sept. 10-12.
Author and journalist Philip Yancey is the keynote speaker.
Visit cslewisfestival.org for more details and to register for events.
Fall mindfulness classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services offers mindfulness classes this fall.
Attendees must receive their COVID-19 vaccination prior to sessions at Heritage Square Complex.
Financial assistance is available.
Register at mindfulnesstc.com.
Upcoming classes:
- Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction for adults at 9 a.m. from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13 via Zoom
- Yoga and meditation for teens, in person at 4 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22
- Mindful Parenting Class, in person from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays in October
- Stressed Teens Class, in person from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 6 to Nov. 24
Peer support eventsTRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers virtual support activities in September.
A men’s and a women’s group meet virtually at 10 a.m. Mondays.
Quarantine Cooking continues at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and 28 and Peer Advocacy Group sessions start at 2 p.m. Sept. 16.
Spirit Club hosts Friday events beginning at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
The free program features instructor-led exercise.
