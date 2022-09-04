Bridge walk
BEULAH — The annual Cold Creek Bridge walk starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 5. Participants may walk the 23.5-foot bridge and then play games and enjoy refreshments.
Archibald Jones shares stories of Crystal Lake. The event is sponsored by the Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association.
Roadwork begins Sept. 6
ACME — MDOT begins construction Sept. 6 on U.S. 31/M-72 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road.
The project includes building a center median and repaving the highways. One lane remains open in each direction. Work should finish by Nov. 11.
Parkinson’s support groups
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North meets at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Presbyterian Church. The evening meeting is at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at PACE North.
The nonprofit has been active since 1984. Learn more at parkinsonsnetworknorth.org.
Divorce support group
WILLIAMSBURG — A new Divorce Care group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at New Hope Community Church. The support group is for people going through divorce or separation.
Free childcare for all ages. Call 231-218-9765 with questions or for more details.
Kidney disease workshops
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers free Personal Action Toward Health workshops for Michiganders with kidney disease and their caregivers. Learn about disease management and prevention.
Fall sessions:
- 1-3 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 15 through Nov. 3; informational meeting Sept. 8
- 6-8 p.m. Mondays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 14; informational Sept. 19
Sign up via nkfm.org/kpath or call 800-482-1455.
YAC seeks members
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation invites local high school students (private, public or homeschool) across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties to join a Youth Advisory Council (YAC).
YAC students within their county groups annually review Youth Endowment grant applications and recommend grant awards. The Youth Endowment was established through a matching grant opportunity from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Interested high school-age students can complete a new member application: www.gtrcf.org/about/youth-advisory-council-program.
Students can also reach YAC Adviser Gina Thornbury with questions at 231-935-4066 or gthornbury@gtrcf.org.
School programs
GRAND RAPIDS — Van Andel Institute for Education expands its catalog for the 2022-23 year at K-12 schools in Michigan.
These STEM programs are available:
- Classroom field trips — Grade-specific investigations and lab demonstrations with VAI scientists, either in person or virtual.
- Curiosity on Wheels — Hands-on STEM investigations in an event setting created around a school’s budget, time and content needs.
More details: vaei.org.
Call for volunteers
LANSING — The State Court Administrative Office invites Michiganders to apply to become a volunteer mediator through a Community Dispute Resolution Program center.
Volunteers assist with resolving general legal disputes outside of court, including landlord-tenet disputes, money owed, divorce and child custody.
Mediators are trained to help people come up with their own solutions. Online and in person mediation are available.
People should apply by Sept. 30. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3QAES1g. Contact: cdrp@courts.mi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.