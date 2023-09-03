Grandview Parkway detour
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Transportation will begin work on a detour route on Tuesday along Grandview Parkway.
A temporary traffic signal will be installed at the intersections of Railroad Avenue and East Front Street, U.S. 31 (Front Street) and Milliken Drive and Railroad Avenue and Washington Street.
Crews will remove part of the center median on Grandview Parkway at Division Street and widen the turn area at Railroad Avenue and Eighth Street.
Work should continue through November.
Detour signs and temporary signals will be covered until spring 2024, when the highway rebuilding project will begin.
Yoga classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education is offering its “Almost Free” Classes on Tuesday and Sept. 9.
Yoga sessions are for all ages. A $10 donation per class goes to the Conservation Resource Alliance.
For a class schedule, visit yogaforhealthtc.com. Contact: 231-922-9642.
Railroad society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
The program covers Southern Pacific steam locomotive 4449, which traveled from Montana to Owosso in 2009.
More details: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Foster care introduction
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services is hosting the virtual “Intro to Fostering” orientation at noon Wednesday or 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Talk to a CFS staff member about how to become a foster parent in northern Michigan.
Register at cfsnwmi.org/foster-care.
Great Lakes presentation
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters of Leelanau County is hosting a forum at noon Wednesday at Leelanau County Government Center and via Zoom.
Former environmental engineering consultant Arthur Hirsch will present on microplastics in the Great Lakes.
Sign up for the virtual session at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN.
Book talk
INTERLOCHEN — Discuss “Wounds: A Collaborative Memoir in Stories” by Daniel Abbott and Razel Jones at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Interlochen Public Library. Contact: 231-276-6767.
VA clinic moving
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County VA Outpatient Clinic is closing on Thursday.
Starting Sept. 12, appointments will take place at Justin T. Paton Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic, 5739 Highway M-68 in Indian River.
The Cheboygan/Indian River call center phone number is 989-497-2500, ext. 13560.
Veteran resource fair
TRAVERSE CITY — A PACT Act Resource Fair will occur from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at VFW Cherryland Post 2780.
The PACT Act offers VA health care and benefits for veterans and family members of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during the Vietnam War, Gulf War and Post-9/11 era. Veterans should bring their DD214, or Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty.
Complete a burn pit registry before attending: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.
Performing arts series begins
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series kicks off with Joscho Stephan and Third Coast Swing at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Center Stage Theater.
For a full list of shows and tickets, go to www.westshore.edu/performing-arts.
Award recipients
ALDEN — Torch Conservation Center recently presented two awards at its 10th Anniversary Celebration.
Trish Narwold received the Outstanding Service Award and Beth Dole was given the Gallery Service Award.
Narwold is a marine scientist and occupational therapist.
Dole is the True Blue Galley lead docent and art curator.
