Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities accepts applications for two grants until Sept. 1.
The Assets for Thriving Communities award supports community programs for one to three years.
Systems Change Accelerator grants fund initiatives that target the causes of complex issues for two to three years.
Contact: info@rotarycharities.org.
Youth awards available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts grant applications for funding from Youth Endowment through Sept. 1.
Nonprofits, schools, governments and tribal entities in the five-county area that support youth needs and programs may apply. Visit gtrcf.org or call 231-935-4066 to learn more.
Voting forum
TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County presents “Voting Questions Answered” at noon Sept. 2 via Zoom.
Leelanau County Clerk Michelle Crocker and Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele discuss absentee voting. The meeting ID is 869 6964 4236. More information: 231-313-0359.
Musical performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse presents “The Upside Down” at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 under the tent.
The show includes cover tunes for all ages.
Tickets are $20 plus fees on the venue website. Box office: 231-947-2210.
Museum sale
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum hosts a Labor Day weekend garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5. Browse items to purchase or bring in some to sell. Clothes, electronics, CDs and records are not accepted.
Online auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan closes its online auction at 9 a.m. Sept. 4.
Items include a helicopter tour, golf, gift certificates, trips and more.
Proceeds go to the host, which serves kids in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Emmet and Kalkaska counties.
Questions: alyssa.bright@bigsupnorth.com.
Art exhibition
GRAYLING — AuSable Artisan Village hosts this year’s Great Northern Art Explosion from Sept. 4-19.
People can browse 100 artworks and vote for their favorites.
Entries are available to view online, but voting must occur in person.
An outdoor awards reception is set Sept. 20 at 1700 Michigan Ave.
Attendees are required to wear face coverings.
Call for volunteers
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store seeks volunteers from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Call Carol at 231-267-3002 to learn more.
Executive director named
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan recently hired Traverse City native Jane Kittendorf as the new executive director. Kittendorf most recently worked in Chicago as a teaching artist and has experience with various theaters including Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Emerald City Theatre and Chicago Children’s Theatre. The organization aims to provide accessible arts and culture programs for people of all abilities.
Excellence award winners
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC recently announced the winners of the Faculty, Staff and Team Excellence awards.
Students selected Great Lakes Maritime Academy instructor Scott Powell for the Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award winner and adjunct Aviation/Assistant Chief Flight Instructor Frank Jabour for the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award.
Supervisors and colleagues gave this year’s Staff Excellence Award to Bobbi Garner, office manager of the Science & Math Academic Area.
Rotary grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts applications for its mini-grant program through Sept. 30. Awards are available for nonprofits and school systems in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. Funds can go toward equipment, programs, projects or participation fees. tcsunriserotary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.