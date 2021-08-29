Youth United program
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan kicks off its Youth United program with a tie dyeing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Twin Lakes Park.
Area high school students may join the volunteer group, which meets monthly at a local nonprofit. unitedwaynwmi.org/youthunited
Weekly programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Kid’s Craft Lab features “Glow in the Dark Rock Painting” at 1 or 3 p.m. Aug. 30 and 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sept. 2.
Storytime Adventures begins at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. Sign up at glcm.org.
Outdoor concerts
LUDINGTON — Ludington Area Center for the Arts continues its Courtyard Concert Series with Mike Lenich at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.
Other shows: Bog Wizard (Sept. 7), Madeline Cooper (Sept. 21), Evan Allen (Oct. 5) and Cheryl Wolfram (Oct. 19). Bring a chair. Tickets are $5 at LACA, or call 231-845-2787.
Indigenous exhibition
TRAVERSE CITY — The “Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories” exhibition is displayed Sept. 1 through Oct. 20 at the Dennos Museum Center. Explore photographs, artwork, interviews and interactive timelines. National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road made this exhibition possible.
Summer grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation accepts applications for its summer grants cycle until Sept. 1.
Opportunities include the Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) Fund, Focus Fund Endowment, Marsha J. Smith Community Leadership Fund and Youth Endowment.
Applicants can include nonprofit, educational, governmental and tribal organizations serving Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and/or Leelanau counties.
Contact: 231-935-4066.
Grant applications
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities of Traverse City recently opened its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. The Assets for Thriving Communities program supports initiatives that develop, strengthen or build community assets for all, or make existing assets more accessible.
The Systems Change Accelerator grant program supports innovations targeting root causes of community problems.
Applications are due Sept. 1.
Contact Sakura Takano stakano@rotarycharities.org for Assets for Thriving Communities grants, and Freya Bradford fbradford@rotarycharities.org for Systems Change Accelerator grants.
Wine pairing dinner
GAYLORD — Red, White and Sparkle goes from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 2 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy a three-course meal with three wine pairings for $55. Purchase tickets at MyNorthTickets.com.
Senior nominations
GRAND RAPIDS — Nominate an inspirational senior ages 60-69 for the West Michigan 60 Strong Contest. Nominees may reside in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Manistee, Kalkaska, Leelanau or Wexford counties. Winners appear in the 2022 calendar of West Michigan events and activities.
Submit a photo and essay explaining the senior’s achievements through Sept. 3 at westMI60strong.com.
Free health programs
CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 encourages women to receive free cancer and health screenings through its programs.
The Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program allows low-income women to obtain screenings and follow-up care.
The WISEWOMAN Program helps participants understand chronic disease risk factors and make healthy lifestyle choices.
Other free support services include the Diabetes Prevention Program, Weight Watchers, Take Off Pounds Sensibly or Cooking Matters.
Call 888-217-3904 to schedule a screening or learn more.
