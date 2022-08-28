Kids activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers interactive programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kids Craft Lab includes creating chalk animals at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Storytime Adventures features “Arnie the Doughnut” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 2.
Sign up at greatlakeskids.org.
Golf fundraiser
THOMPSONVILLE — The Mo and Linda White Golf Classic begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 on the Betsie Valley Course at Crystal Mountain.
Entry is $125 per player, with proceeds for Michigan Legacy Art Park. Sign up at michiganlegacyartpark.org/events/golf.
Silent auction
FIFE LAKE — Friends of the Fife Lake Public Library present the Labor Day Weekend Silent Auction.
Bid on new items from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30-31, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. Drawing begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 3.
More details: 231-879-4101.
Mental health training
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority offers the Mental Health First Aid Training for adults Aug. 31 and youth Sept. 1.
Learn to identify and respond to mental health and substance use challenges.
Email beth.burke@nlcmh.org to arrange a group training.
Golf outing
LEWISTON — The State Trooper Outreach Partnership- Gaylord Chapter hosts a golf outing at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Garland Lodge and Golf Resort.
Cost is $125 per player. Proceeds go to communities near the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post. Payment is due Aug. 31.
Registration: mspstopgaylord@gmail.com; 517-749-4527.
Overdose awareness event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Overdose Awareness Day Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
This includes a moment of silence, remembrance walk, music and snacks.
Outdoor concert
GAYLORD — Luke Winslow-King performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Sojourn Lakeside Resort. This is part of the Sojourn Summer Concert Series.
Bring chairs, food and beverages. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-370-7873.
School open house
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Public Schools presents the Blazer Bash from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 1. Meet teachers and explore classrooms at Birch Street Elementary, Cherry Street Intermediate, Rapid City Elementary and the middle and high school.
Families can enjoy food, carnival games and Norte’s bike tune-ups.
Jazz band rehearsals
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Jazz Band 2 begins rehearsing Sept. 1 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. The group is open to all instruments and musicians of all ages. Auditions and jazz experience are not necessary.
Contact: tdmalt@westshore.edu.
Community Connections program
CHARLEVOIX — Health Department of Northwest Michigan offers the free Community Connections program for area residents of all ages.
Access free resources over the phone, at home or through office visits. Help is available for locating transportation, talking through abuse or violence, finding educational programs, enrolling in health insurance and more.
Call 800-432-4121 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday to speak with a staff member. Register at https://bit.ly/3zWDPC1.
University offers scholarship
MIDLAND — Northwood University partners with Folds of Honor and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney to provide two, full-ride scholarship awards to sons and daughters of fallen or disabled service members.
Norwood University will receive $5,000 annually per student from Folds of Honor.
The partnership was announced during the university’s annual Bay Harbor Celebration Weekend in Petoskey.
