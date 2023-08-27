Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab starts at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Paint a rock. Storytime Adventures features “Little Beaver and The Echo” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Experiment with blocks during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Register for programs at www.greatlakeskids.org.
Annual meeting
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes will meet from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Empire Township Hall.
Learn about events, current issues and project progress. New board members will be elected.
Steward program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County is offering the Michigan State University Extension’s Conservation Stewards Program from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13.
The program includes weekly online courses, in-person lectures and field trips related to ecology, conservation, wetland/aquatic ecosystems and other topics.
Program fee is $250 and includes “Field Guide to the Natural Communities of Michigan.” Some financial aid may be available. Register by Wednesday at events.anr.msu.edu/micsp2023.
Car show
TRAVERSE CITY — Classic Car Night goes from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through September at the American Military League, 2423 Sybrandt Road. More information: 231-620-0501.
Butterfly release
PETOSKEY — Community Recovery Alliance is hosting its third annual butterfly release at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pennsylvania Park.
The event will occur on International Overdose Awareness Day.
It will feature music, speakers, a blessing of the butterflies, a moment of silence for those who died because of overdose, the butterfly release and a remembrance wall.
Consignment sale
WILLIAMSBURG — The Music House Museum is hosting its annual consignment sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To participate as a consignor, contact billell@chartermi.net.
Tai chi classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Adults are invited to an introductory tai chi lesson at noon Friday and Sept. 15 at Traverse Area District Library. Contact: 231-932-8502.
Weekly live music
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars continues its free Friday Night Live series from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each week.
Brett Mitchell performs Friday. Other shows: Jonathan Stoye on Sept. 8, Levi Britton on Sept. 15, Luke Woltanski on Sept. 22 and Clint Weaner on Sept. 29.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan is providing support events in September.
The Gaming Social Group gathers virtually at 6 p.m. Friday and Sept. 15 and 29.
This group is open to ages 18 and older. Exercise during SPIRIT Club at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
A women’s group gathers at noon Sept. 5 and 19 in person or via Zoom. The virtual cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 5 and 19.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25 via Zoom.
Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities.
Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
