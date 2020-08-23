Bingo canceled
BELLAIRE — Monthly bingo games are called off this year at ASI Community Center and Park. More information: 231-590-7293.
Lockdown livestream
TRAVERSE CITY — Unite to Face Addiction presents a free online event called “Uplifting the Lockdown” from Aug. 26-28. Narcan training and interactive therapies are offered. Panel discussions highlight self-care practices, especially for those recovering from substance or behavioral addictions. UTFA’s annual Rally for Recovery at the Michigan Capitol and the December Live Residency Tour throughout Michigan were canceled amid the pandemic.
Sponsor a chair
ELK RAPIDS — Rotary Club of Elk Rapids seeks chair sponsors for the Rock-A-Thon Fundraiser, from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Rotary Park. Donations go to the Good Works Fund, which supports local organizations. More information: 231-620-4300.
PATH workshop
ANN ARBOR — National Kidney Foundation of Michigan presents an online Personal Action Toward Health workshop starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Explore tools and skills for people with kidney disease. The free series continues Thursdays from Sept. 3-24 and Oct. 1-22. Newcomers may join through Sept. 10. A toolkit is available. Registration: pathprograms@nkfm.org; 734-482-1455.
Call for nominations
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region and Team One Credit Union seek to identify an individual or family to receive a donated 2014 Subaru Outback. Nominations are accepted through Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. Contact: 231-941-4663.
Memoir published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently released Robert Emmet’s nonfiction account “Close to My Heart: The Terrifying, Sometimes Humorous Journey to a Double-Lung Transplant.” Emmet, a northern Michigan resident, writes about his experience with support from heath care workers, organ donors, family and friends. Part of the proceeds are donated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. The paperback text is $16.95 from Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
Immunizations available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Health Department offers immunization services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Visitors must wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering the building. All insurances are accepted. Call 231-995-6131 to make an appointment.
Life Skills Classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region offers free Life Skills Classes Tuesday nights from 5-7 p.m. In-person and virtual sessions available. Space is limited. Registration: 231-941-5683.
Upcoming events:
- Basic Budgeting — Sept. 8-29
- Positive Parenting (Part 1) — Sept. 8-29
- Healthy Relationships/Positive Communication — Oct. 6 and 13
- Stress Management — Oct. 20 and 27
Video challenge
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation presents “Make It Grand-Parent Video Charity Challenge,” a digital fundraiser celebrating aging adults. Northern Michigan residents may submit a video and vote for their favorites by sending at least $5 online. Submissions are accepted until Sept. 13, when the winner is announced. gtpavilions.org/vote-make-it-grand
Sleeping Bear text released
GLEN ARBOR — Tom Van Zoeren penned “Voices from Burdickville and the Surrounding Sleeping Bear Region: Oral History, Photographs, Writings.” The text includes information about early settlers and an audio CD with excerpts from oral history recordings. This book is a companion to Van Zoeren’s “A Port Oneida Collection: Images, Oral History, Maps.” Purchase a copy at Cottage Books in Glen Arbor, VZOralHistory.org or Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.