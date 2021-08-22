Book donations needed
ELK RAPIDS — Community members may donate new or gently used books to Elk Rapids District Library. The Book Cellar needs texts for its Used Book Sale, with proceeds supporting library events.
Public comments needed
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation seeks comments on the draft of the 2023-26 Public Participation Plan for the Statewide Transportation Involvement Plan. This provides a list of road, bridge and transit projects in rural areas that the state aims to fund with federal dollars.
Comments are accepted through Aug. 23. Email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or mail MDOT Environmental Services at P.O. Box 30050 in Lansing, MI 48909.
Nonprofit recognized
BEAVER ISLAND — Beaver Island Association is a finalist in the environmental category of the Land Rover Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.
The nonprofit was recognized for its work with local governments that support property owners through preservation and collaboration with tribes, environmental organizations and schools.
Public voting for the winning environmental organization is open through Aug. 23 via LandRoverUSA.com.
Garden club gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — Friendly Garden Club of Traverse City meets at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Church of the Living God. Attendees may bring a lunch. Grand Traverse Conservation District Executive Director Koffi Kpachavi presents on resources and tools for famers and gardeners. RSVP: 231-922-3666 or 231-357-9811.
Urban Hike
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes Tours offers the Urban Hike from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Hike and learn about the beginnings of Traverse City, the former psychiatric hospital and geology of the area. Cost is $15 each. Other events: Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. More information: 248-931-9440.
Outdoor concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Town Playhouse welcomes ReBooted with Judy Harrison at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. The band presents country and classic rock tunes for all ages.
Prices are $20 for adults and $13 for youth under 18, or $180 for a six-person table. Box office: 231-947-2210, ext. 2.
Thursday art class
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area offers the Pen, Pencil and Brush class from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 26. Cost is $10 per person and includes materials. Registration: 231-533-8314.
In-person author event
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series presents author John U. Bacon at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at City Opera House. Bacon discusses his newest book “Let Them Lead,” a memoir about his experience coaching high school hockey.
In-person tickets are $15-20 and $5 for students at cityoperahouse.org. Virtual tickets are $10.50 per household at nationalwritersseries.org.
Suicide prevention training
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers a free suicide prevention training from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 27 via Zoom.
Space is limited. Register at cfsnwmi.org/suicide-prevention.
Artist presentation
GLEN ARBOR — Poet Susanna Lang speaks about her writing project at noon Aug. 27 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
She participated in this year’s Suzanne Wilson Artist-in Residence program.
School supply collection
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts a school supply drive for TCAPS students through Sept. 10. Community members may drop off items at the Front Street or South Airport Road branch.
Needed products: tissue paper, Clorox wipes, dry erase markers, crayons, water bottles, colored pencils, erasers, markers, pencils, scissors and notebooks.
Mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation accepts requests for its mini-grant program until Sept. 30.
Awards of $100-1,000 aim to assist area nonprofits or school systems with meeting specific community needs.
Contact: grants@tcsunriserotary.org.
