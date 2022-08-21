Writing workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Michael’s Place presents the free Writing through Loss workshop from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 22 at Interlochen Public Library.
Participants can discuss and write about the legacies of their loved ones and how it impacts their lives.
Kids’ activities
TRAVERSE CITY — Preschool and elementary students are invited to weekly programs at Great Lakes Children’s Museum.
Tie dye a bandanna or shirt at 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 25 during Kid’s Craft Lab. Listen to the tale “Feathers for Lunch” at 10:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 26 during Storytime Adventures. Registration: glcm.org.
Star party
EMPIRE — Grand Traverse Astronomical Society hosts a star party from 9-11 p.m. Aug. 22 at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore’s Dune Climb.
The event features telescopes and information stations.
Visitors should bring a flashlight, binoculars, bug spray, chairs and blankets. A visitor’s pass is required to enter the park.
IPR at the library
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Radio’s Patrick Shea and Dan Wanschura present “[Un]Natural Selection” at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Interlochen Public Library.
This new season of the Points North podcast examines humans’ role in the ecosystem and the lines between fixing and interfering with the natural world.
Suspense novel released
BELLAIRE — Dorrance Publishing recently released “A Mistake” by Michigan author Edith M. The book is about a young woman who is targeted by a family of criminals on Halloween.
The paperback sells for $16, the ebook for $11.
Tiny Fest
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents Tiny Fest at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the main branch off Woodmere Avenue.
Live music is provided by DJ Summerisle, Failed Pilot, John Piatek and friends and Breathe Owl Breathe. Attendees should bring a chair. The show moves indoors if it rains.
Poetry reading, workshop
INTERLOCHEN — Ann Arbor poet Ellen Stone leads “Tell Your Story: Poetry as Solace” from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Interlochen Public Library.
This poetry reading and workshop is also sponsored by Michigan Writers. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Fiber dye event
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area guide Julie Hurd talks about fiber dyes from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 25.
She presents about the history and techniques of creating different hues from fungi and lichen. Cost is $10 per person.
Genealogical society gathers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society meets at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Traverse Area District Library. Katherine Wilson presents “Reverse Genealogy: Locating Living Relatives.”
Organist accompanies shows
WILLIAMSBURG — Organist Dave Calendine accompanies the cartoon “Felix the Cat” and two Buster Keaton shorts at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Music House Museum.
Admission is $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Box office: 231-938-9300.
Call for photos
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library invites youth ages 18 years and younger to submit an original photograph by Nov. 1.
Four pictures will be printed on a custom acoustic panel for the library’s community room.
Photos should represent the Green Lake Township area, including themes of nature, places or things of historical interest.
Submit pictures to jthomet@tadl.org. More details: 231-276-6767.
