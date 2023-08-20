Kids programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum is offering programs for preschool and elementary students this week.
Kid’s Craft Lab features tie dye at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Storytime Adventures includes “In the Tall, Tall Grass” at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Experiment with water during First Steps Science at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Sign up for programs at www.greatlakeskids.org.
Trail open house
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails is hosting its Three Mile Trail Extension and Safe Routes to School Public Open House from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at Mitchell Creek Meadows.
Learn about planned trail connections and share input.
History tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Guided walking history tours will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Perry Hannah Plaza, Sixth and Union streets. Learn about historic homes, businesses and the waterfront.
Free tours are offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Labor Day. More details: walktchistory.com.
Teen leaders meet
TRAVERSE CITY — The Table (Teen Leadership Group) is meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Traverse Area District Library.
The group helps plan teen programs at the library, volunteers in various library departments and more. More details: 231-932-8500, ext. 270.
Trail open house
KEWADIN — TART Trails is hosting the Nakwema Trailway Torch Lake Township Open House from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Torch Lake Township Hall.
Learn about the project on the trail between Torch Lake Village and Old Dixie Highway.
Outdoor concert
GAYLORD — The Sojourn Summer Concert Series is continuing with Earth Radio Live at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sojourn Lakeside Resort.
Bring chairs. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com.
Family event
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR! Book Bags is hosting the Summer PoWeR! Family Day from 2-4 p.m. Thursday outside of the Elks Lodge.
Play games, hear a story and select a free new book.
National park talk
ELK RAPIDS — Doug Tallamy will present “Homegrown National Parks” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall.
Hosted by Green Elk Rapids. A $10 donation is suggested.
Classical concert
MAPLE CITY — New Music Detroit will perform classical music at 7 p.m. Thursday at Glen Lake School.
Admission is free. RSVP at glenarborart.org/events.
Trio performs
BELLAIRE — The Steve Stargardt Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Church in the Hills.
Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults at the door.
Historical society sale
LAKE ANN — Almira Historical Society is hosting its annual Porch and Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 19440 Maple St.
Proceeds go toward preserving the history of Almira Township and the Village of Lake Ann. To donate items, call 231-275-5847.
Heritage festival
KINGSLEY — Kingsley Heritage Days is Friday through Aug. 27.
Friday’s activities include a pickleball tournament, Family Night at Brownson Park and a movie in the library.
Saturday features yard games at Civic Center South, a race, parade and craft market.
Knee Deep performs at the Beer Tent from 6-9 p.m.
The festival ends Sunday with a 10 a.m. church service at Brownson Park and 11:30 a.m. Blessing of the Backpacks.
Full schedule: kingsleyheritagedays.net.
Youth grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Endowment Grants until Sept. 1.
Awards are for area organizations that serve youth. Questions: tcaviston@gtrcf.org; 231-935-4066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.