Energy open houses
TRAVERSE CITY — Consumers Energy hosts virtual open houses to gather input for its Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Sessions: 2 p.m. Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, 1 p.m. Oct. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10. MICleanEnergy.com.
Climate meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets online at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Request call-in details at northern.michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Fall yoga sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Open houses go from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Yoga for Health Education. Learn about the studio and in-person and virtual fall classes, which begin Sept. 9. Registration is available online or at the event. Call: 231-922-9642.
Charity golf, auction
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan presents its annual golf event Sept. 2-3 at LochenHeath Golf Club. Registration includes a cart, box lunch, on-course games and entry to the cocktail reception and dinner. An online auction opens at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 and closes at 9 a.m. Sept. 4. Items include a helicopter tour, golf, gift certificates, trips and more. Proceeds go to the host, which serves kids in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Emmet and Kalkaska counties. Questions: alyssa.bright@bigsupnorth.com.
Shoreline tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Ten9 Ministries offers a shoreline tour at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at Clinch Park. The free, family-friendly event features music and time to honor local first responders and medical professionals. More information: info@romansten9.com.
Market set Aug. 22
GAYLORD — The Gaylord Antiques and Collectibles Market returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22. The Gaylord Farmers Market also occurs during this time. Customers are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Admission and parking are free. Call: 989-858-0223.
Free bike shop
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte’s community bike shop is free to everyone because of donors. Previously, a membership was required to access this service. Visit the Civic Center Clubhouse from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays or schedule an appointment. Masks are required.
Outing, scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s Scholarship Open raised more than $100,000 for NMC students. The event took place in memory of college volunteer and community leader Jim Beckett. More than 234 golfers and volunteers participated, and more than 120 sponsors donated.
Student awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel and TBA Credit Union awarded $1,000 scholarships to four local students: Gina Anger, from Mancelona High School, who is enrolled at Northwestern Michigan College; Grace Hearne, from St. Mary’s School of Lake Leelanau, who will attend Hillsdale College; Teegan Dawson, Bellaire High School valedictorian, who plans to go to Adrian College; and Emily Hamel, from Traverse City Central High School, who will study at Michigan State University.
Chair recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Democratic Party Chair Chris Cracchiolo received the Michigan Democratic Party’s Neil Staebler Award. Cracchiolo became local chair in 2016.
Knights scholarshipsHARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Springs Knights of Columbus Council 15021 recently gifted St. Francis Xavier School and St. Michael Academy six full-tuition scholarships: three for elementary and three for high school students. The men’s fraternal organization supports Catholic education in Emmet County’s Catholic schools.
Manager hired
CLEVELAND — John Havill, originally from Traverse City, became the DRIFIRE East Coast regional manager at National Safety Apparel. His career began after high school in Traverse City, where he worked 26 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Havill retired in 2017 after serving as a senior chief gunner’s mate. He also worked as a firearms and tactics instructor with the Department of Defense in Virginia.
Memory screening
NEW YORK — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America expands its virtual memory screening program, offering services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
Screenings are free to all ages and occur through a video conference. Call 866-232-8484 to make an appointment.
